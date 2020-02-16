Latest News

Highlights: Duke Dominates Notre Dame, Further Dents Irish Tourney Hopes

  @uhnd No Comments
Notre Dame vs. Duke: The No.7 Blue Devils looked dominant at home defeating the Fighting Irish, 94-60. Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones combined for 40 points to lead Duke. Juwan Durham scored 21 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.
RELATED
Highlights: Notre Dame Basketball Beats Clemson, Wins 4th Straight
Topics
Notre Dame Basketball Highlights

Videos

You may also like

0 comments

UHND.com is a Notre Dame Football website that is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the University of Notre Dame. © UHND.com 1997-2017. All Rights Reserved.