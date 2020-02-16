Latest News
Highlights: Duke Dominates Notre Dame, Further Dents Irish Tourney Hopes
Highlights: Notre Dame Goes Cold, Falls to Virginia in OT
What Can Notre Dame Expect from Early Enrollees In Spring Football?
Notre Dame Basketball’s John Mooney is on a Historic Pace
This Week in Notre Dame Basketball: Irish Moving Up ACC Standings
Highlights: Notre Dame Basketball Beats Clemson, Wins 4th Straight
Three Night Games Highlight Recently Announced 2020 Notre Dame Home Kickoffs
Notre Dame Reportedly Set to Name John McNulty New TE Coach
Highlights: Notre Dame Basketball Beats Pitt for 3rd Straight Win
Notre Dame Basketball Weekly Report: Irish Bounce Back After Pair of Miserable Weeks
Football
2019 Notre Dame Football Schedule
2019 Scholarship Eligibility Chart
2019 Notre Dame Football Roster
2019 Notre Dame Depth Chart
Notre Dame Football Injury News & Updates
Notre Dame Football Highlights
NFL Fighting Irish
Past Seasons & Results
Recruiting
Class of 2020 Commit List
Class of 2019 Commit List
Class of 2018 Commit List
Class of 2017 Commit List
Notre Dame Recruiting Film Evaluations
Class of 2018 News
Archives
Basketball
Forums
Chat Room
Football Forum
Open Forum
Basketball Board
Ticket Exchange
Latest News
History
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winners
Notre Dame Rivalries
Notre Dame Bowl History
Notre Dame Traditions
Notre Dame National Championships
Notre Dame NFL Draft History
Touchdown Jesus
Notre Dame Football ESPN GameDay History
Notre Dame Stadium
Past Results
Gear
About
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Our RSS Feeds
Community Rules
Privacy Policy
Menu
Football
2019 Notre Dame Football Schedule
2019 Scholarship Eligibility Chart
2019 Notre Dame Football Roster
2019 Notre Dame Depth Chart
Notre Dame Football Injury News & Updates
Notre Dame Football Highlights
NFL Fighting Irish
Past Seasons & Results
Recruiting
Class of 2020 Commit List
Class of 2019 Commit List
Class of 2018 Commit List
Class of 2017 Commit List
Notre Dame Recruiting Film Evaluations
Class of 2018 News
Archives
Basketball
Forums
Chat Room
Football Forum
Open Forum
Basketball Board
Ticket Exchange
Latest News
History
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winners
Notre Dame Rivalries
Notre Dame Bowl History
Notre Dame Traditions
Notre Dame National Championships
Notre Dame NFL Draft History
Touchdown Jesus
Notre Dame Football ESPN GameDay History
Notre Dame Stadium
Past Results
Gear
About
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Our RSS Feeds
Community Rules
Privacy Policy
Home
/
Notre Dame Basketball
Highlights: Duke Dominates Notre Dame, Further Dents Irish Tourney Hopes
Frank Vitovitch
@uhnd
February 16, 2020
No Comments
Notre Dame vs. Duke: The No.7 Blue Devils looked dominant at home defeating the Fighting Irish, 94-60. Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones combined for 40 points to lead Duke. Juwan Durham scored 21 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.
RELATED
Highlights: Notre Dame Basketball Beats Clemson, Wins 4th Straight
Topics
Notre Dame Basketball Highlights
Previous article
Highlights: Notre Dame Goes Cold, Falls to Virginia in OT
Videos
You may also like
0 comments
Cancel reply
In Association with
UHND.com is a Notre Dame Football website that is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the University of Notre Dame. © UHND.com 1997-2017. All Rights Reserved.
0 comments