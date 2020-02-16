Watch Pat Connaughton Channel White Men Can’t Jump at NBA Dunk Contest

Former Notre Dame basketball star Pat Connaughton took part in the annual NBA Dunk Contest last night and with his first attempt, he dressed up as Woody Harrelson’s character of Billy Hoyle from White Men Can’t Jump. Connaughton clearly had some fun with his skeptics who thought he shouldn’t be there, but he performed well even though Dwayne Wade gave him an 8 in the first round for jumping over MLB MVP Christian Yelich with a clean dunk on his first attempt. Connaughton didn’t advance to the finals but had a strong showing in his first appearance in the Dunk Contest.