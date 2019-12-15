Brian Kelly Shows His Growth With Changes To Notre Dame Offense

Everyone has undoubtedly seen the news by now, Notre Dame and former offensive coordinator Chip Long are moving in separate ways. There has been a lot written about the success of Long and his offense and replacing him will not be an easy task. Whatever is made about the supposed tough style that Long came with, his offense produced in ways Notre Dame hasn’t seen in a long time. His 2017 offense ran the ball at a clip not seen since the 1992 season, and the 2019 team set a school record for points per game. Notre Dame is 32-6 since he arrived on campus. The fact of the matter is he was a good hire and did a good job.
But, a concern leaving this season is the program becoming complacent or stale. Kelly let that happen, admittedly, in 2016, and what followed was 4-8 disaster. That led to a makeover within the football program and brought Long to South Bend in the first place. The aforementioned 32-6 record since then could leave Kelly feeling pretty good about where things are, but playoff berths and double-digit win seasons are good, but they are not the goal. Whatever this move is, it isn’t one of stagnation. And his comments on Saturday sounded an awful lot like someone who isn’t interested in merely being a 10-2 program. A lot of the time, this sort of thing is just coach speak, but when it comes after already making the move to part ways with his offensive coordinator, it carries more weight. As Kelly said, he’s willing to do whatever he thinks is best to win a national championship.
Is Tommy Rees On Tap?
There was speculation about the former Notre Dame signal-caller moving into the offensive coordinator role before the changes on offense were even announced. It initially seemed more hypothetical, but it really picked up steam with the Long news, peaking around Friday night when it seemed almost a foregone conclusion. Kelly shot down that notion on Saturday, saying not only that he hasn’t made a decision yet, but that he would be looking outside the program, and he hasn’t even decided who’d be calling plays in the bowl game.
Is Rees even a good idea? That’s a little trickier. It has less to do with whether or not Rees can do a good job and more to do with whether there are better options available. Rees is green, but he knows the offense and personnel, he has a good working relationship with the head coach, and he’s already shown an aptitude for making quick play call decisions. Remember, Rees was given more autonomy at the line of scrimmage than any other quarterback during the Kelly era. All of his weaknesses as a player are moot as a coach, and all of his strengths are exceedingly relevant. The things that made him good, his quick decisions, his play and line checks, his knowledge of where to go with the ball, serve him very well as a coach. Being a game manager is a good thing!
But, Notre Dame had a top 25 offense per SP+ last season, and Kelly stated this move is being made to grow the program to take them to the next level. Is Rees the one to do that? Maybe he is, but it’s a tall task. This is a situation where being as effective as Long will look like a failure. And unfortunately, Rees is a polarizing figure with the fan base. He just brings a lot of pressure and spotlight that another person wouldn’t, which is too bad. It just goes to the point that if Kelly goes this route, he’s got to be really sure.
Kelly Has Learned His Lesson
When 2015 ended and the Irish finished 10-3, everyone felt pretty good about where things were headed. Brian Kelly obviously did, he ran it back with his coaching staff and felt like his program was in the rise, despite concerns with his defense. He was rewarded with a 4-8 season in which he had to fire his defense coordinator midseason, and almost lost the job himself. He admitted later he got complacent. He’s not going to let that happen again.
A good process doesn’t always lead to good results, but it is right to point out that this is a good process and precisely what the program needed. Because 32-6 is good, but it’s not the pinnacle. Kelly clearly feels he has a national championship defensive staff, but he didn’t feel that way about the offense, so he made a change. The job is not done, he has to pay it off with a good hire and make the pieces fit, but this how the things move forward and towards a championship. Because another part of this is the message it sends to the players. Kelly can talk about 10-2 not being good enough, and maybe it resonates, and maybe it doesn’t, but when you let a coach go, a coach that was pretty good, that perks the ears up.
This can also be a message to the fans, should they choose to take it. He gets it. Maybe he should have gotten it sooner, but he gets it now, and it’s a good thing.
Starts with the O-line gentlemen, until they are consistent and provide adequate, if not better blocking, then all the different OCS, coaches, etc., mean nothing. There was a reason Ian Book had happy feet. All the skill payers and game strategy in the world means nothing if the you are getting beat in the trenches.
These excerpted stats are from a longer ‘football forum’ post on ND’s running attempts and RB utilization by Chrisb:
Notre Dame had 436 rushing attempts this year. However, when you take away the 133 attempts that came from QBs, and the 24 attempts that came from WRs/Other, that leaves 279 rush attempts from 6 different Running Backs (46.5 avg per RB). ND Top 3 RBs (133, 42, 42) combined for 217 carries on the season (or 2 less carries than Jalen Hurts had all by himself on the season)…..
LSU’s vaunted high flying pass attack —- with a Heisman-winning QB — still had 449 rushing attempts this year. When you take away the 105 attempts that came from QBs, that leaves 344 rush attempts (18.9% more than ND) from 5 different Running Backs (68.8 avg per RB). LSU Top 3 RBs (197, 60, 36) combined for 293 carries on the season (25.9% more than ND’s top 3 RBs)….
Clemson had 509 rushing attempts this year. When you take away the 109 attempts that came from QBs, and the 12 attempts that came from WRs/Other, that leaves 388 rush attempts (28% more than ND) from 7 different Running Backs (55.4 avg per RB). Clemson Top 3 RBs (182, 102, 44) combined for 328 carries on the season (33.8% more than ND’s top 3 RBs)
———————————-
Lack of a running game has been Kelly’s MO for his entire ND tenure….so don’t blame Long.
Kelly’s growth ? What a joke.
What great RB would sign to come to this ND?
David – And that’s the main reason we are not as good as those Devine teams and those Holtz teams. And it is certainly the reason we were not a playoff team this year (added to the formidable road schedule). I thought the linebackers would be lucky to be a draw with the LB’s of ’17 and ’18, but I was wrong there. The only difference between us, David, on this one is that you think these things won’t get better under BK and I think they will. But at heart, I’m a DD fan for football style…two fast punishing backs and a pounding “O” line on offense, and an excellent defense. I lie the “I”, I like DD’s early Pro Set offense, and I like Coach Grant’s Canadian and Minnesota offense, and ARA’s single wing. And I prefer Holtz’s full house running and delayed passing offense in the red zone. But I also like BK’s offense. We will have three solid running backs next year, with three different skill sets. It looks promising, but our line has to start playing with excellent timing. Again, I’m betting on them to do it (literally). Of course, I also predicted they would be a great “O” line in the finest ND tradition this year, and I was wrong. They were sporadic…some might say spasmatic…sometimes great for a quarter or two, or occasionally a whole game, and other times the exact reverse of those two. But I’m telling you David, that an NC is coming. That’s what the man (and all his men) came here for. What I wonder, David, is this: Will you be happy when you see it? I hope so.
BGC ’77 ’82
I “like” the I
BGC
“…you think these things won’t get better under BK and I think they will.”
One of us is right. And the other one won’t admit the obvious truth.
You’ve been wrong all the times b4 and are wrong again dopey, you never admit ALL THE DUMBASS posts that were wrong the last 3 years!! B.G.C. still tries to talk sense to you, but you are a confirmed dope!! Name us your new list of big-time coaches to hire at ND!! So far the best pick you made was of your nose, time to write your letter to Santy Clause ask for some brain’s dopey!!
I was ready to give Kelly a ton of credit but this move does not seem football related. It seems it is more about Long’s attitude than the performance of the team.
The QB position has been the worst performing position on offense. I hope the next OC can decide who his next QB coach will be rather than taking Rees. Someone needs to come in who has the resume to get top players to come to the school and decide who plays and who doesn’t.
Greg , you hit the nail on this. Doesn’t matter what Chip Long accomplished in 2017 , 2018. There were glaring issues in 2019. Apparently not just on field — but behind closed doors. Major problem which Kelly won’t divulge is the Offensive coaches not on the same page. This would be OC Long , RB coach Taylor , QB coach Rees , O-line coach Quinn. Word is out Coach Long is “tough to get along with.” Without bringing up QB problem , O-line problem , Running back problem which were sub par till Virginia Tech game—another main problem was the play calling of Chip Long. Which can affect a whole offense when it comes to unity/on the same page. There was an offensive guru hired by LSU HC Ed Ogeron in 2017. His name was Matt Canada. Canada was signed for $1.7 million as OC. Half way through the season , Ogeron intervened in the play calling of Canada. Things weren’t going well–specifically in the passing game. LSU had All -American type receivers not being targeted in open space. Well , Canada and Ogeron “parted ways” after the 2017 season. Canada got his $1.7 million settlement– that includes a non -disclosure agreement. A sign of unrest behind the scenes in his one season at Baton Rouge. Matt Canada is unemployed and is enjoying life on the sea shore in North Carolina. Any similarity of the Chip Long / Kelly “parting ways” albeit on a lower scale ? BTW , Joe Brady the new hire for LSU –that put life in their 2019 offense was 29 yrs young. Tommy Rees will be 28 this spring. Both have similar bios too — from GA’s/internship/analyst of college/pro teams. Both are smart–and learned from meetings/game films to further their knowledge. Actually Rees might have more on hands experience having played for a Division One Major program . Brady was a walk-on a William&Mary College. Yeah , I say give Rees a shot at OC. He’s already had 3 years under his belt at ND — knows the system , knows the players. Or you can hire Matt Canada ?
How amazing would it be if Kelly was able to talk Chris Petersen into joining ND as the OC (his roots with high success)!? And then maybe after Kelly leaves, Petersen can step in and take over as HC. I know he stepped away from Washington to recharge his batteries but this guy is really good and it would be a HUGE gain if we could somehow convince him to come to ND.
It would really be amazing if he talked Saban into being his DC, Urban into recruiting coordinator and Lincoln Riley as OC.
Ron , I’ll never forget the HUGE hire of actor Edward G. Robinson in the epic Ten Commandments movie. Director Cecil B. DeMille hired Edward G. , a famous actor in gangster movies , to play the part of anti Jesus Christ leader. Problem was , despite Edward G. dressed in robe and long beard beard of those ancient times — it was his voice/dialoge that still stayed the same from his gangster movies. For example : ” Yeah , Yeah , whose this Jesus guy , we gotta get rid of him I tell ya–why I outta! Director DeMille admitted it was a mistake in hiring Edward G.—he wasn’t a good fit for the movie.
And BILL BELICHECK as video coordinator!!
For Ten Commandments? Are you sure Southside?
Bruce G. Curme
“77 ’82
Damn ChrisJ , you okay bro ?
Ron/Southside,
When you come up with some real advice for how this team should proceed to be more successful, then maybe you’ll gain some credibility on here. I’ve never actually seen Ron post one meaningful thing on here towards ND football. Trash! Apparently Southside is now his butt buddy LOL!!
ChrisJ , I agree with a lot of what you say — and specifically the lack of playing time of Jurkovec , lack of Claypool’s talent not used in 1st half of season –and the play calling of OC Long in 2019. Which is why he and Kelly parted ways. Yeah , I though the hiring of Chris Peterson was “out there”–so I responded with humor or sarcasm. No biggie–it’s no different than/you me sitting in a bar talk’in Notre Dame football.
Now see that was meaningful! Thank you Southside 🙂
ChrisJ, you noticed!
That’s not Ron’s shtick. Drive-by slurs, petty insults, smug quips. A mean girl.
The pot calling the kettle black here, isn’t it?
BGC ’77 ’82
Peterson would be a good hire. Dont see that happening but it would work for me.
How amazing would it be if Kelly somehow was able to convince Chris Petersen to come to ND to be the OC!? And then he could take over for Kelly as HC when he retires. I think CP is an amazing coach and he just left Washington. Make it happen Kelly!
50% of solving a problem is recognizing you have one. Kelly’s at least got that.
The other 50% – we’ll just have to wait and see who he hires.
The other component, of course, is recruiting, That needs to be to 10 every year, and mostly top 5 to win a NC.
Not quite there yet.
I don’t need to see Brian Kelly’s growth.
If he needs surgery or treatment, that’s between him and his doctor.
Chuck Long was more than pretty good. He was really good. Kelly still seems to have a fixed mindset in game planning. When you go up against the best your game plan must be adjustable series by series. Your scouting has to be good enough that you re scheme during the week of if necessary
The description of the parting of ways seems weird.
But unless they find some offensive guru, the 31 year drought will continue at least for another 3 or 4 years.
Chuck Long?
Adjusting was Longs biggest problem C-Dog. This never happened early enough in games. We always seemed to be ok with playing to the strength of the defense just because it was the first half gameplan and get shut down completely. He wasn’t good. Sorry. We have had really great players make Long look better than he was.
I think Kelly goes and brings in an OC. As a QB we knew what we was getting with Rees physically but he was one of the smartest players in the game. I would have loved to transplant his head onto Golsons body during his playing days. I think his time will come in another 3 to 5 years but I wouldn’t be sold on him just yet.
Kelly needs to do what TCU and PennState did in 2017 and what LSU did this year. Go grab a great experienced offensive coordinator and a great o line coach and give these guys full autonomy. Leave Reese and Taylor where their at.You need someone from the outside to bring changes and tweaks to the offense.How is Reese going to be better or different than Long. I dont see it I like the fact Kelly is making coaching changes on offense.I also agree the defense and special teams are good. If Notredame would’ve had a great offense last year and this year they would be a serious national championship contender..
I personally think Rees has a ways to go to prove he’s ready for an OC job, which is basically one step below HC. And I’d prefer to see ND as a destination, not a starting point, for any coaching hire. Now the way ND pays it’s assistants, it’s probably unlikely it will be a destination. But we should be at least somewhere in the middle. A place for an up and coming OC who already has good experience under their belt and shows a lot of promise.
I mean, has Rees even proved himself yet with his current job as QB coach? And I wouldn’t necessarily use Book as evidence because I’m not sold on that yet. Until I see Book take care of a really good defense I can’t help but wonder if it’s just because we played a number of inferior defenses. And he hasn’t been coaching for very long. That’d be a huge jump to go to OC.
And I noted before that would probably mean BK would run the offense and in game Rees would be largely a figure head. We saw how that went and I have no wish to repeat that scenario.
So I hope BK is honest when he says he wants to look outside the organization for a new OC—hopefully someone that can do what Lea did with the defense and take it to the next level–and someone that can take full responsibility including calling plays.
Maybe Tommy Rees will be a great OC someday. But I personally think he needs some more experience and more responsibilities on the offense first to prove he’s ready for that next step.
I don’t think Rees is ready either. The other question is whether the other position coaches are ready to have him as their boss. I have the feeling that if Rees gets the job, there will be some other position coaches leaving, notably Lance Taylor.
I hear some talk that inside sources are saying that Kelly has already decided to hire Rees, but I guess we’ll all find out.