Highlights from Notre Dame’s Dominating Camping World Bowl Win Over Iowa State

Notre Dame won its 11th game of the season on Saturday in the Camping World Bowl with a dominating 33-9 victory over Iowa State. The Irish held the high powered Cyclone offense without a touchdown while harassing them into several mistakes from start to finish. The victory gives the Irish back to back season of 11 or more wins for the first time since 1988-89 when the Irish went 24-1. Despite various reports throughout the week of the Irish practicing poorly and not taking the game seriously, Notre Dame dominated from start to finish to cap off the season with their most complete victory of the season.
We’ll have plenty more on this one, as always, but for now enjoy the highlights of Notre Dame’s 11th and final win of the season.
