2020 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Notre Dame enters the 2020 off-season just slightly over the 85 scholarship limit which, as we’ve seen repeatedly in recent years, is right about where they should be without any worry about being over the limit come August. We’ll update this post as changes to the roster happen.
Offense
|POS
|#
|Freshmen (2023)
|Sophomore (2022)
|Junior (2021)
|Senior (2020)
|QB
|3
|Drew Pyne
Brendon Clark *
|Ian Book
|RB
|6
|Chris Tyree
Kyren Williams *
|C'bo Flemister *
Jahmir Smith *
|Jafar Armstrong *
Avery Davis *
|WR
|12
|Kendal Abdur-Rehman*
Jordan Johnson
Xavier Watts
Jay Brunnelle
|Kevin Austin*
Micah Jones *
Lawrence Keys*
Braden Lenzy *
Joe Wilkins *
|Isaiah Robertson *
|Javon McKinley *
Bennett Skowronek*
|TE
|5
|Kevin Bauman
Michael Mayer
|George Takacs *
Tommy Tremble *
|Brock Wright
|OT
|6
|Quinn Carroll *
Andrew Kristofic *
Tosh Baker
|Cole Mabry *
|Liam Eichenberg*
Robert Hainsey
|OG
|7
|John Olmstead *
Michael Carmody
|John Dirksen *
|Aaron Banks *
Dillan Gibbons *
Josh Lugg *
|Tommy Kraemer *
|OC
|3
|Zeke Correll *
|Jarrett Patterson *
|Colin Grunhard *
|ALL
|42
|16
|12
|7
|7
Defense
|POS
|#
|Freshmen (2023)
|Sophomore (2022)
|Junior (2021)
|Senior (2020)
|SDE
|4
|Alex Ehrensberger
Rylie Mills
|Justin Ademilola *
|Ade Ogundeji *
|DROP
|6
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah *
Isaiah Foskey *
Jordan Botelho
|Ovie Oghoufo *
|Kofi Wardlow *
|Daelin Hayes*
|DT
|4
|Hunter Spears *
Howard Cross *
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa *
Jayson Ademilola
|NT
|4
|Aidan Keanaaina
|Ja'Mion Franklin *
Jacob Lacey
|Kurt Hinish
|ROV
|3
|Jack Kiser *
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah *
Paul Moala
|MIKE
|4
|J.D. Bertrand *
Osita Ekwonu *
|Drew White *
Bo Bauer
|BUCK
|4
|Marist Liufau *
|Jack Lamb *
|Shayne Simon
|Jordan Genmark-Heath
|CB
|8
|Isaiah Rutherford *
KJ Wallace *
Cam Hart *
Ramon Henderson
Caleb Offord
Clarence Lewis
|Tariq Bracy
|Shaun Crawford **
|S
|5
|Ajavon Litchfield *
|Kyle Hamilton
DJ Brown
|Houston Griffith
Isaiah Pryor *
|ALL
|42
|19
|7
|11
|5
Special Team
|POS
|#
|Freshmen ('22)
|Sophomore ('21)
|Junior ('20)
|Senior ('19)
|K
|1
|Jonathan Doerer
|P
|1
|Jay Bramblett
|LS
|1
|Alex Peitsch
|ALL
|3
|1
|1
|1
