2020 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads the team onto the field during the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Iowa State Cyclones on December 28, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

Notre Dame enters the 2020 off-season just slightly over the 85 scholarship limit which, as we’ve seen repeatedly in recent years, is right about where they should be without any worry about being over the limit come August.  We’ll update this post as changes to the roster happen.

Offense

POS#Freshmen (2023)Sophomore (2022)Junior (2021)Senior (2020)
QB3Drew Pyne
Brendon Clark * 		Ian Book
RB6Chris Tyree
Kyren Williams *		C'bo Flemister *
Jahmir Smith *
Jafar Armstrong *
Avery Davis *
WR12Kendal Abdur-Rehman*
Jordan Johnson
Xavier Watts
Jay Brunnelle		Kevin Austin*
Micah Jones *
Lawrence Keys*
Braden Lenzy *
Joe Wilkins *		Isaiah Robertson *
Javon McKinley *
Bennett Skowronek*
TE5Kevin Bauman
Michael Mayer		George Takacs *
Tommy Tremble *		Brock Wright
OT6Quinn Carroll *
Andrew Kristofic *
Tosh Baker		Cole Mabry *
Liam Eichenberg*
Robert Hainsey
OG7John Olmstead *
Michael Carmody		John Dirksen *
Aaron Banks *
Dillan Gibbons *
Josh Lugg *		Tommy Kraemer *
OC3Zeke Correll *Jarrett Patterson *
Colin Grunhard *
ALL42161277

Defense

POS#Freshmen (2023)Sophomore (2022)Junior (2021)Senior (2020)
SDE4Alex Ehrensberger
Rylie Mills		Justin Ademilola *
Ade Ogundeji *
DROP6NaNa Osafo-Mensah *
Isaiah Foskey *
Jordan Botelho		Ovie Oghoufo *Kofi Wardlow *Daelin Hayes*
DT4Hunter Spears *
Howard Cross *		Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa *
Jayson Ademilola
NT4Aidan Keanaaina Ja'Mion Franklin *
Jacob Lacey		Kurt Hinish
ROV3Jack Kiser *Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah *
Paul Moala
MIKE4J.D. Bertrand *
Osita Ekwonu *
Drew White *
Bo Bauer
BUCK4Marist Liufau *Jack Lamb *Shayne SimonJordan Genmark-Heath
CB8Isaiah Rutherford *
KJ Wallace *
Cam Hart *
Ramon Henderson
Caleb Offord
Clarence Lewis		Tariq Bracy
Shaun Crawford **
S5Ajavon Litchfield *Kyle Hamilton
DJ Brown 		Houston Griffith
Isaiah Pryor *
ALL 42197115

Special Team

POS#Freshmen ('22)Sophomore ('21)Junior ('20)Senior ('19)
K1Jonathan Doerer
P1Jay Bramblett
LS1Alex Peitsch
ALL 3111
