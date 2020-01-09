What the Departure of Phil Jurkovec Means for Notre Dame

A Notre Dame offseason that’s already been full of intrigue gained a little more on Wednesday morning when backup QB Phil Jurkovec’s name showed up in the transfer portal a little over a week since Ian Book announced he would return in 2020.
Jurkovec, who hails from Pine Richland Highschool outside of Pittsburgh, was of the highest recruited quarterback prospects in the Brian Kelly era and was the staple of the 2018 recruiting class. Rivals and 247 had Jurkovec listed in the top 100 for 2018.
Why is Phil Leaving Notre Dame
It would be easy to point to playing time as the reason for Jurkovec’s sudden departure. Jurkovec has played very little over his first 2 seasons and will end his Notre Dame career with just 17 pass attempts.
Ian’s Book’s return all but guarantees another season of Jurkovec riding the pine as it can be assumed that Ian Book isn’t returning to Notre Dame to battle for his job.
The interesting part of Jurkovec’s departure is that his best shot to see the field in 2020 is actually in South Bend.
Jurkovec already used a redshirt for a non-medical reason, and NCAA rules require that he sit out an entire season before regaining eligibility, therefore not starting for any team till 2021 when he would likely only be competing with Drew Pyne and a True Freshman Tyler Buchner.
But that’s where the real reasons for Jurkovec’s sudden departure could lie.
It’s no secret that Jurkovec’s career in Blue and Gold hadn’t been quite living up to expectations. In fact, after a dismal Spring game performance, many wondered if he would ever be the starter.
Brian Kelly said throughout the 2019 season that Phil was making good strides in his development, but a lack of playing time in ay kind of meaningful situation seems to hallow the coach’s words.
A strained relationship with the Irish coaching staff, and in particular Tommy Rees seems to be the real reason Jurkovec is leaving.
It’s been reported that the Irish Coaching staff began to question Jurkovec’s skillset in relation to their offensive system, at one point believing they could develop the talented prospect. It seems that the staff came to see that Jurkovec wasn’t their quarterback of the future.
In fact, many believe that the Irish staff has every intention of having ‘21 Commit Tyler Buchner start right away. As big as a recruit as Phil was, Buchner will be Kelly’s biggest grab at the position during his time at ND.
So with this information, it’s easy to see why Jurkovec would see 2020 as a wasted season. His only real shot to play next year is an Ian Book injury.
It’s uncertain where he will end up, but one would not be surprised if he ends up at Pittsburgh. We, of course, wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Affect On Notre Dame’s staff perception
This is the second story in a week that’s left some Irish fans questioning Brian Kelly and his staff’s complacency.
There was the story last week that insinuated that two highly coveted recruits ( Lathan Ransom and Jalen McMillan) chose other schools essentially because Brian Kelly was not active in their recruitment.
Brian Kelly recently said that he believes that Notre Dame can be a top 5 recruiting program. I couldn’t agree more. Where I think we differ is the HC’s involvement in recruiting.
Brian Kelly has certainly evolved from the red-faced coach ready to switch QBs after one incompletion, but he has a final step to take.
He has to better understand 18-year-olds inn 2019. High school prospects have bigger egos than ever, and the best coaches understand that sometimes you have to stroke that ego.
This is just another example of a simple thing that Brian Kelly needs to be better at.
Notre Dame Going Forward
The one thing that is clear is that Notre Dame either didn’t have any confidence in Jurkovec or they have more confidence in Brendan Clark, Drew Pyne, and Tyler Bucher. Notre Dame’s staff certainly has more qualifications to judge quarterback play than a subway alum, but it seems there isn’t a logical reason to have chased Phil Jurkovec out of the program.
Optimism is certainly to be had about the incoming signal-callers, but the Irish certainly could have used Jurkovec in 2020, and he still might’ve been the best option in 2021.
Let’s hope that these unfortunate occurrences can be a learning opportunity for a Coach who has previously shown a willingness to change.
I agree with both posters. Who would have ever thought the Irish would have trouble developing an elite QB? When Book wins a big game, call me.
Enjoy 10-2 and another Camping World/Music City type bowl. ND seems to be willing to settle for the path of least resistance. PJ was the best QB on the roster next year but doesn’t want to waste another year of development on a staff that has no intention of actually developing him.
I’m glad ND is back to win 10+ games every year. Sure beats the alternative. But impossible to get over the hump when we settle for mediocre QB play. Book will be just good enough to beat everyone except the top teams. Add in a terrible decision, naming Rees OC, and you have the recipe for another season where ND is borderline Top 10 but doesn’t break into that upper echelon.
I feel like I’m beating a dead horse here but I really hope BK did not make a mistake in chasing away Jurkovec in favor of Book. Now some of these background issues are interesting. And it’s true Jurkovec is still going to be sitting out next year. But I can’t help but feel like he was probably wondering if he would ever actually play at ND. I don’t think he came to South Bend to be the perennial back-up and maybe he felt that was the best he would achieve there.
But I’m just not sold on Book yet. Some people think he’s turned a corner. But until I see him stare down a solid defense and beat them I’m just not ready to say he’s the one to bring it all home. After Michigan I can’t say we faced any really good teams that challenged him a lot. He’s going to have a few less play makers to help him out next year.
And I can’t help but feel like this time next year we’re all going to be wondering what could have been after another Camping World type bowl.
And I’m sorry if I’ve gotten sick of the old ‘maybe next year’ line. It’s been ‘maybe next year’ since 2005 basically after Weis’ first year. “well, maybe next year we’ll be elite again or win a NC or at least a major NY Day 6 bowl”. Next year…next year….next year….next year. When does that become THIS YEAR? Now we’re talking about 2021 like we’ve already given up on 2020.
But then, I become more convinced as each year passes that the true PTBs don’t really care anymore about NC’s or being elite. But that’s a rant for another day.
I think PJ skated by in HS on his talent alone and when he hit the field the talent level rose a few notches. He had already said he didn’t enroll early because he wanted to play basketball his senior year and I can’t blame him for that but he also said in the spring he came into college and sorta went through the motions in practice instead of becoming a student of the game. I think he should have played the 4th quarter of every game after the beat down in Michigan to prepare him for this season and beyond. Kelly may have been catering to Book to persuade him to return this season but we will never really know the whole story. Either way he’s gone and there isn’t a whole lot that can be done about it now.
I agree on not being sold on Book next year. Does he open up a little more and take chances knowing there isn’t a QB behind him that can replace him on the field or does he play it safer knowing there isn’t a QB behind him should something happen? We already know his physical limitations and it will take a few games to get the receivers and him on the same page in games.
I’m sick of maybe next year myself and I believe 2020 will be a real good season. Undefeated up to the Clemson game, hope it’s 20 degrees and snowing with a nail biter win, run the rest of the table and make the playoffs. Wishful thinking maybe but you always gotta hope for the best.
If they are thinking that Bucher is coming in and starting from day 1 how does that factor into Pyne wanting to stick around? But thats another topic to dive into in 2 years.