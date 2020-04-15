Relive Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy’s Big Plays from 2019

Notre Dame has been doing a great job of keeping Notre Dame fans entertained throughout the COVID-19 shutdown of sports with their weekly game (replay) watches, but if you are looking for more Notre Dame football video content to keep you entertained, I came across a highlight reel of Braden Lenzy‘s big plays in 2019 and they should have every Irish fan excited for whenever football returns.

Lenzy was a big-play machine in the second half of the season and will be an integral part of the Irish offense when they return to action with the rest of the college football world.

One of the biggest questions we had at wide receiver for the spring was if Lenzy would transition from a big play threat into an everydown receiver similar to what Will Fuller did in 2014. We’ll have to wait a little longer to find that out, but until then, all of his big plays in 2019 should have Notre Dame fans excited for the future.