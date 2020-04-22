Looking Back on Chase Claypool’s Biggest Plays for Notre Dame

As all football fans get ready for tomorrow’s NFL Draft, here is a video we stumbled across that looks back on all of the biggest plays from Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool over the last two seasons. Some mock drafts have Claypool lasting until the third round, but I’ve already let you all know that that is just ridiculous.

Someone is going to draft Claypool in the second round and get a steal. There are players projected to be drafted before him who might have some flashier reels where they just run past slow corners or run through weak Pac-12 or Big-12 defenses, but there isn’t a receiver in the draft with Claypool’s combination of athletic skills and body control to make contested catches.