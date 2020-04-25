Looking Back at Cole Kmet’s Notre Dame Football Career Highlights

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was selected 43rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft last night by the Chicago Bears. He was the first tight end taken in the entire draft and the first Notre Dame player selected in 2020. Here’s a look at Kmet’s highlights from his Notre Dame career – most of which came in 2019.

For Notre Dame fans, Kmet’s career will always be looked at with a bit of a “what if” lens. What if Kmet could have stayed healthy over is first two years and not taken until his first game of 2019 for the first career touchdown. He had a good 2019 season, but like Kyle Rudolph, it’s very possible he is a much better pro player than collegiate given the injuries that nagged him at Notre Dame.