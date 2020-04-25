Watch: Moment Julian Okwara Found Out He Was Starting NFL Career With His Brother

One of the more special moments of the second round of the NFL Draft last night was when Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara learned he was drafted by the Detroit Lions and would be starting his NFL career on the same roster as his older brother – Notre Dame alum Romeo Okwara.

“We’re gonna be roommates,” a teary-eyed Julian Okwara said to his older brother as he hung up the phone.

Okwara was projected as a potential “sleeper” 1st round selection, but that projection was always very, very optimistic. Most had Okwara as a 2nd/3rd round pick so getting selected in the early 3rd round was right in that range.

From the looks of Twitter, the Okwara brothers are already having some fun with this too.