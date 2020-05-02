Highlights from Notre Dame’s 1989 Fiesta Bowl Win Over West Virginia

Last night NBC Sports Network aired the 1989 Fiesta Bowl as part of their “From the Vault” specials they have been running with the sports world shut down due to coronavirus. For those who didn’t watch the rebroadcast or never saw it in the first place, I looked up some highlights on Youtube to post today.

This game was peak Lou Holtz Notre Dame football. Great defense, great rushing attack, and timing big plays in the passing game. Tony Rice was near perfect that afternoon against the Mountaineers as the Irish clinched their 11th and most recent national championship capping off a 12-0 season in 1988.

Thirty-one years later, we are still waiting for the Irish to add their 12th to the record books.