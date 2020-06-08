Notre Dame Football’s Top 10 Jump Ball Catches of All-Time

After a little hiatus, we have some fresh new NDTop10 videos from the folks at WatchND. This time it’s the top 10 jump ball catches in program history. (See all of the NDTop10 lists here)

Deshone Kizer to Chris Brown for the TD at Fenway Park in 2015 Brady Quinn to Rhema McKnight for the 32-yard score in Notre Dame’s epic comeback against Michigan State in 2006 Steve Beuerlein launching one to the endzone that Milt Johnson comes down with it 1986 Adrian Jarrell off the ricochet against Michigan State in 1990 Chase Claypool with one of his countless jump ball grabs from a year ago – this one for the score against Stanford. Terry Hanratty down the center of the field to Jim Seymour in 1966 Chris Finke Moss-ing two Michigan defenders in the endzone for the TD in 2018 Terry Andrysiak forcing one into Tim Brown that the Heisman winner hauls in for the TD Derrick Mayes tipping the ball to himself for the touchdown against Florida State in the Orange Bowl Golden Tate somehow pulling in a Hail Mary at the end of the first half against Washington State for a touchdown.

Before anyone brings up Miles Boykin against LSU, that play was included in the top 10 clutch touchdown catches of all-time, and none of these videos have featured plays that have been repeated.

Golden Tate’s crazy grab versus Washington State gets forgotten because the game itself was a laugher and the season was reasonably forgettable too, but from a difficulty prospect, damn was that a hell of a catch.

Derrick Mayes’s tip to himself is another play that doesn’t get remembered like it should since Notre Dame ended up losing the game, but that too was a ridiculous catch. Speaking of Mayes, his leaping grab in the back of the endzone against Michigan could have been included here.

Jeff Samardzija’s jump ball score against USC is another honorable mention play here. Even though Notre Dame lost the game, that play is what started to turn the tide in the second half to Notre Dame in a position to have the lead as late in the game as they did in the first place.

Last thought here. No one would have been upset to see Chris Finke‘s insane touchdown against Michigan ranked higher. Like the Tate catch, from a degree of difficulty perspective, the play was some sorcery from Finke.