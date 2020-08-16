Watch: Jordan Johnson Score Long TD in Notre Dame’s Sunday Practice

Earlier today I wrote a post about how just because Brian Kelly didn’t mention Jordan Johnson by name when asked about freshmen who will play this fall, it didn’t mean Johnson won’t play. Well, sure enough, today in practice Johnson took a quick pass from Brendon Clark and took it to the house.

Video from Notre Dame Athletics

Aside from the fact Johnson looked great on the play, Greg pointed out on Twitter that freshman Ramon Henderson, who has sprinter speed, wasn’t able to make up any ground with Johnson once he took off.

Unlike the play I posted in the article this morning, Johnson wasn’t running with the “ones” in this one, but his talent was on full display. Spoiler alert: looks like Notre Dame has a good one.