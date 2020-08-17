Frosh Michael Mayer, Chris Tyree Star in Most Recent Notre Dame Practice Video

Image: Notre Dame RB Chris Tyree (Photo by Notre Dame Athletics)

Notre Dame is not hiding their freshmen in their practice videos in camp so far. Yesterday we saw Jordan Johnson score a long touchdown on a pass from Brendon Clark. Today, Notre Dame released another video prominently featuring freshmen – this time tight end Michael Mayer and running back Chris Tyree.

Tyree can be seen scoring two touchdowns in the video while Mayer scores on a contested catch in the endzone. Notice who else is on the field with those freshmen when they score their touchdowns – it’s the first unit.

Chris Tyree has been showcased a few times already and Greg’s already written about the possibility of Tyree being the lead back for the Irish this fall. Kelly has mentioned Mayer a few times already in the early parts of camp including last week when asked about instant impact freshmen.

Also note the contested catch by Northwestern graduate transfer Bennett Skowronek (#11). His involvement in the passing game is critical in light of the injury to Kevin Austin.

