ACCDN Ranks Notre Dame’s Ian Book #7 in Top 30 ACC Football Players

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book made Fighting Irish history in 2019 as he became the first Notre Dame quarterback with 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, and 30 passing touchdowns in a single season. Book finished the year with 34 touchdown passes and only 6 interceptions and had five games with four or more passing touchdowns in 2019, another Fighting Irish record. Check out Ian Book, #7 on the 2020 ACC Top 30 Returning Players list.