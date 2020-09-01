Kickoff Times/TV for Most 2020 Notre Dame Football Home Games Released

Notre Dame and NBC released joint statements on Tuesday announcing the start times for most of Notre Dame’s home games on the 2020 schedule, in addition to the TV coverage for all six contests starting with the September 12th season opener against Duke.

9/12 – Duke – 2:30 PM / NBC

9/19 – South Florida – 2:20 / USA

10/10 – Florida State – 7:30 PM / NBC

10/17 – Louisville – 2:30 PM / NBC

11/7 – Clemson – 7:30 PM / NBC

12/5 – Syracuse – TBD / NBC

The only kickoff time that was not announced on Tuesday was that of the December 5th regular-season finale against Syracuse. Notre Dame has not hosted a home game in the month of December since 1953 under the guidance of Frank Leahy. They haven’t played any regular-season game in December since 2003 in the ill-fated trip to the Carrier Dome to face Syracuse during Tyrone Willingham’s woefully unsuccessful second season in charge of the Fighting Irish.

Five of the six home games in 2020 will be broadcast on NBC, but this year there will also be one game broadcast on USA – a departure from recent years where one game had been broadcast on NBC Sports Network. That game is the recently added week two contests against South Florida. This season no contests will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Kickoff times for Notre Dame’s remaining contests – all road conference games in ACC will all likely be announced around two weeks prior to each game. So far the ACC has only announced start times for all games in weeks 1 and 2 for the other conference members.

NBC also announced a major shakeup to their coverage of Notre Dame football this fall with Doug Flutie moving out of the booth and back into the studio in a move that has Notre Dame fans celebrating. Flutie is being replaced by NFL Hall of Famer, Tony Dungy as the primary commentator alongside play by play announcer, Mike Tirico.