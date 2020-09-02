Urban Meyer is All-In on the Notre Dame Bandwagon

Finally. It only took 16 years for Urban Meyer to be fully on board the Notre Dame bandwagon, but that is what he said on Wednesday on the Fox Sports College Football show.

“I am all in on the Notre Dame bandwagon,” Urban Meyer confidently stated last night before outlining why he is confident in Notre Dame this fall.

"I am all in on the Notre Dame bandwagon… at the end of the day I really believe Clemson and Notre Dame will be standing tall in the playoffs."@CoachUrbanMeyer has high expectations for @NDFootball this season 🍀 pic.twitter.com/3KgfK7Y0JD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2020

“The SEC is going to beat each other up. Just look at the point spreads. It will be a one to two-point spread. Notre Dame will be favored in all but one. They are in a conference now that is struggling, and the SEC is going to beat each other up. At the end of the day, I really believe Notre Dame and Clemson will be standing tall in the Playoffs.”

That lone game in which Notre Dame likely won’t be favored is the early November showdown with Clemson in Notre Dame Stadium. Every other contest should see Notre Dame favored – perhaps by a lot just like we’ve seen with the season opener against Duke where Notre Dame opened as nearly a three-touchdown favorite.

Meyer then went on to heap some praise on Brian Kelly and the culture that he has built at Notre Dame.

“Notre Dame has excellent coaching, very strong culture, he’s recruited well. Remember, in the pre-season we talked about strong culture, a returning offensive system, and a returning quarterback. Check the marks. I know they’ve gone through OC’s, (but) that’s Brian Kelly’s offense. And it should be. He’s that good of a coach,” Meyer concluded.

Meyer and Notre Dame fans have a complicated history ever seen Meyer spurred the Irish for Florida in late 2004 before going on to win two national titles while Notre Dame largely continued to toil in mediocrity for another eight years.

The former Notre Dame assistant turned likely hall of fame coach still reminds Irish fans of what could have been had he not left Notre Dame at the alter for Florida. Of course, the off the field issues Meyer left behind at both Florida and Ohio State, also have many Irish fans grateful Meyer never made it to Notre Dame to leave behind a similar mess.

Regardless, Meyer is considered one of the best football minds in the game today. Hearing him talk about why Notre Dame is poised for a run this season – assuming the season concludes as planned – is interesting and should have Notre Dame fans excited.

All of the “checks” that Meyer rattled off are indeed true for Notre Dame. Add in the Irish also returning their entire offensive line and its easy to see why so many are bullish on them this year despite having to rework their entire receiving corps.

Time will tell us is Meyer is right, but it does certainly feel like despite all that has happened to get to this point, Notre Dame is situated very well for a run this year.