Breaking: Notre Dame Football Will be Without 8 Players Saturday vs. South Florida

Just 90 minutes before kickoff of today’s Notre Dame – South Florida contest, Notre Dame’s PR department announced that the Irish would be without eight different players, including five starters this afternoon.

September 19 – Gameday Update pic.twitter.com/u8OvTHx2rY — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 19, 2020

Starters include safety Kyle Hamilton, BUCK Shayne Simon, CB Tariq Bracy, and WR Lawrence Keys. Backup BUCK Marist Liufau joined the group as inactive along with RB Jahmir Smith, backup QB Brendon Clark, and DE Ovie Oghoufo.

Notre Dame did not formally announce which of these were COVID related, but it’s safe to assume at least some of them are considering Notre Dame had two positive tests earlier in the week. Hamilton was expected to miss the game anyway, but all of the other seven absences are surprises.

Here’s a quick look at how the loss of each impacts the game.