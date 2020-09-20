Watch: Brian Kelly Implores Notre Dame to Wear Masks, Keep Guard Up After Several Players Unavailable

Notre Dame shut out South Florida yesterday with a dominating defensive effort and a power running game. They had to do so, however, with several key players missing the game presumably for COVID-19 reasons. The Irish were down a starting CB, their top two BUCK LBs, a starting WR, their backup QB, and a backup DE. And that was just the players in the two-deep. Post-game, head coach Brian Kelly implored his players to wear their masks and keep their guards up so this does not happen again.

It is still unclear how long Notre Dame will be without the players that were missing in action yesterday, but Kelly couldn’t have been more clear to his team post. This team has the potential for a special season, but they need to continue to be vigilant in their actions so that this doesn’t happen again say on November 7 when Clemson comes to town.

This video also shows the locker room erupt when Kelly hands the game ball to sophomore BUCK linebacker Jack Kiser. On the practice squad earlier in the week, Kiser stepped in and played a huge role in the defense’s domination of South Florida.