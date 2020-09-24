Notre Dame Legend Breaks Down Tommy Tremble’s Savage Blocking

We might not have any football this weekend with the cold reality of what playing football in a pandemic means, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything Notre Dame football related worth discussing at the moment. Notre Dame legend Aaron Taylor took to Twitter recently to breakdown the savage blocking that we saw from Tremble last weekend against South Florida.

Tremble’s blocking this year has been one of the most interesting developments after coming into the season with the reputation of being more of a receiving threat. He bulked up this off-season, however, and has been a devastating blocker through two games this season.

Tremble also leads Notre Dame in receptions (8) and receiving yards (104) through two games. It’s a small sample size currently, but it looks like he will be continuing the Tight End U tradition at Notre Dame at the next level before too long.