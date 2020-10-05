Notre Dame Football Releases Depth Chart for Florida State Game

Notre Dame returns to action this weekend after two weeks off following the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of the Wake Forest game. The Irish host a Florida State team that is off to a slow start under new head coach Mike Norvell. On Monday, Notre Dame released their official depth chart for the game.
Note, there still could be changes before kickoff. Remember, when Notre Dame beat South Florida without seven players, they were in the initial depth chart the Irish released earlier in the week.
Of note in this week’s depth chart is the absence of Jack Kiser, the defensive start of the blowout of South Florida. It also features the return of Kevin Austin who is expected to return to action following off-season surgery.
Offensive Depth Chart – Florida State Week
|POS
|NO.
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CL
|WR
|Braden Lenzy
|5-11 3/8
|181
|JR
|11
|Bennett Skowronek
|6-3
|220
|GR
|18
|Joe Wilkins
|6-1.5
|190
|JR
|WR
|3
|Avery Davis
|5-11
|202
|SR
|13
|Lawrence Keys III
|5-10.5
|173
|JR
|LT
|74
|LIam Eichenberg
|6-6
|302
|GR
|73
|Andrew Kirstofic
|6-5
|292
|SO
|LG
|69
|Aaron Banks
|6-6
|330
|SR
|76
|Dillan Gibbons
|6-4
|309
|SR
|C
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|6-4
|305
|JR
|52
|Zeke Correll
|6-3
|295
|SO
|RG
|78
|Tommy Kraemer
|6-5.5
|317
|GR
|56
|John Dirksen
|6-5
|306
|JR
|RT
|72
|Robert Hainsey
|6-4.5
|290
|SR
|75
|Josh Lugg
|6-7
|310
|SR
|TE
|89
|Brock Wright
|6-4.5
|255
|SR
|24
|Tommy Tremble
|6-3
|242
|JR
|or
|85
|George Takacs
|6-6
|245
|JR
|or
|87
|Michael Mayer
|6-5
|235
|FR
|WR
|88
|Javon McKinley
|6-2
|215
|GR
|18
|Joe Wilkins
|6-1.5
|190
|JR
|or
|4
|Kevin Austin
|6-2
|215
|JR
|QB
|12
|Ian Book
|6-0
|206
|GR
|7
|Brendon Clark
|6-1.5
|212
|SO
|RB
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|194
|SO
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9.5
|188
|FR
|or
|34
|Jahmir Smith
|5-11
|205
|JR
|or
|20
|C'bo Flemister
|5-11
|201
|JR
|or
|8
|Jafar Armstrong
|6-0.75
|220
|SR
Defensive Depth Chart – Florida State Week
|POS
|NO.
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CL
|DE
|9
|Daelin Hayes
|6-3.75
|270
|GR
|29
|Ovie Oghoufo
|6-3
|240
|JR
|or
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|257
|SO
|DT
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|6-2.5
|282
|SR
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|6-3
|279
|JR
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-1
|275
|SO
|NG
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|6-1.75
|292
|SR
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1.5
|292
|SO
|99
|Rylie Mills
|6-5 1/8
|259
|FR
|DE
|91
|Ade Ogundeji
|6-4.5
|268
|GR
|19
|Justin Ademilola
|6-1.75
|248
|JR
|or
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|257
|SO
|BUCK
|33
|Shayne Simon
|6-2.75
|230
|JR
|or
|35
|Marist Luifau
|6-2.25
|226
|SO
|MIKE
|40
|Drew White
|6-0.25
|227
|SR
|52
|Bo Bauer
|6-2.75
|230
|JR
|ROV
|6
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|6-1.5
|215
|SR
|13
|Paul Moala
|5-11.5
|224
|JR
|CB
|4
|Nick McCloud
|6-0.5
|192
|GR
|5
|Cam Hart
|6-2.5
|207
|SO
|FS
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|6-4
|219
|SO
|12
|DJ Brown
|6-0.5
|194
|JR
|or
|11
|Isaiah Pryor
|6-1.5
|204
|GR
|SS
|20
|Shaun Crawford
|5-9
|180
|GR
|3
|Houston Griffith
|5-11.75
|204
|JR
|16
|KJ Wallace
|5-10
|189
|SP
|CB
|28
|Tariq BRacy
|5-10
|180
|JR
|or
|26
|Clarence Lewis
|5-11.5
|192
|FR
Special Teams Depth Chart – Florida State Week
|POS
|NO.
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CL
|KO
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|SR
|38
|Dawson Goepferich
|6-2
|200
|GR
|PK
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|SR
|38
|Dawson Goepferich
|6-2
|200
|GR
|P
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1.5
|193
|SO
|38
|Dawson Goepferich
|6-2
|200
|GR
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson
|6-2
|226
|JR
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|6-1
|208
|FR
|HLD
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1.5
|193
|SO
|14
|J.D. Carney
|5-10
|180
|SR
|PR
|13
|Lawrence Keys
|5-10.5
|173
|JR
|32
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|196
|JR
|KR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9.5
|188
|FR
|8
|Jafar Armstrong
|6-0.75
|220
|SR