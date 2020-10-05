Notre Dame Football Releases Depth Chart for Florida State Game

Notre Dame returns to action this weekend after two weeks off following the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of the Wake Forest game. The Irish host a Florida State team that is off to a slow start under new head coach Mike Norvell. On Monday, Notre Dame released their official depth chart for the game.

Note, there still could be changes before kickoff. Remember, when Notre Dame beat South Florida without seven players, they were in the initial depth chart the Irish released earlier in the week.

Of note in this week’s depth chart is the absence of Jack Kiser, the defensive start of the blowout of South Florida. It also features the return of Kevin Austin who is expected to return to action following off-season surgery.

Offensive Depth Chart – Florida State Week

POSNO.NAMEHTWTCL
WRBraden Lenzy5-11 3/8181JR
11Bennett Skowronek6-3220GR
18Joe Wilkins6-1.5190JR
WR3Avery Davis5-11202SR
13Lawrence Keys III5-10.5173JR
LT74LIam Eichenberg6-6302GR
73Andrew Kirstofic6-5292SO
LG69Aaron Banks6-6330SR
76Dillan Gibbons6-4309SR
C55Jarrett Patterson6-4305JR
52Zeke Correll6-3295SO
RG78Tommy Kraemer6-5.5317GR
56John Dirksen6-5306JR
RT72Robert Hainsey6-4.5290SR
75Josh Lugg6-7310SR
TE89Brock Wright6-4.5255SR
24Tommy Tremble6-3242JR
or85George Takacs6-6245JR
or87Michael Mayer6-5235FR
WR88Javon McKinley6-2215GR
18Joe Wilkins6-1.5190JR
or4Kevin Austin6-2215JR
QB12Ian Book6-0206GR
7Brendon Clark6-1.5212SO
RB23Kyren Williams5-9194SO
25 Chris Tyree5-9.5188FR
or34Jahmir Smith5-11205JR
or20C'bo Flemister5-11201JR
or8Jafar Armstrong6-0.75220SR

Defensive Depth Chart – Florida State Week

POSNO.NAMEHTWTCL
DE9Daelin Hayes6-3.75270GR
29Ovie Oghoufo6-3240JR
or7Isaiah Foskey6-5257SO
DT95Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa6-2.5282SR
57Jayson Ademilola6-3279JR
56Howard Cross III6-1275SO
NG41Kurt Hinish 6-1.75292SR
54Jacob Lacey6-1.5292SO
99Rylie Mills6-5 1/8259FR
DE91Ade Ogundeji6-4.5268GR
19Justin Ademilola6-1.75248JR
or7Isaiah Foskey6-5257SO
BUCK33Shayne Simon6-2.75230JR
or35Marist Luifau6-2.25226SO
MIKE40Drew White6-0.25227SR
52Bo Bauer6-2.75230JR
ROV6Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah6-1.5215SR
13Paul Moala5-11.5224JR
CB4Nick McCloud6-0.5192GR
5Cam Hart6-2.5207SO
FS14Kyle Hamilton6-4219SO
12DJ Brown6-0.5194JR
or11Isaiah Pryor6-1.5204GR
SS20Shaun Crawford5-9180GR
3Houston Griffith5-11.75204JR
16KJ Wallace5-10189SP
CB28Tariq BRacy5-10180JR
or26Clarence Lewis5-11.5192FR
Special Teams Depth Chart – Florida State Week

POSNO.NAMEHTWT CL
KO39Jonathan Doerer6-3197SR
38Dawson Goepferich6-2200GR
PK39Jonathan Doerer6-3197SR
38Dawson Goepferich6-2200GR
P19Jay Bramblett 6-1.5193SO
38Dawson Goepferich6-2200GR
LS65Michael Vinson6-2226JR
44Alex Peitsch6-1208FR
HLD19Jay Bramblett6-1.5193SO
14J.D. Carney5-10180SR
PR13Lawrence Keys5-10.5173JR
32Matt Salerno6-0 5/8196JR
KR25Chris Tyree5-9.5188FR
8Jafar Armstrong6-0.75220SR

Game

Notre Dame vs. Florida State 2020

