Notre Dame Football Releases Depth Chart for Florida State Game

Notre Dame returns to action this weekend after two weeks off following the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of the Wake Forest game. The Irish host a Florida State team that is off to a slow start under new head coach Mike Norvell. On Monday, Notre Dame released their official depth chart for the game.

Note, there still could be changes before kickoff. Remember, when Notre Dame beat South Florida without seven players, they were in the initial depth chart the Irish released earlier in the week.

Of note in this week’s depth chart is the absence of Jack Kiser, the defensive start of the blowout of South Florida. It also features the return of Kevin Austin who is expected to return to action following off-season surgery.

Offensive Depth Chart – Florida State Week

POS NO. NAME HT WT CL WR Braden Lenzy 5-11 3/8 181 JR 11 Bennett Skowronek 6-3 220 GR 18 Joe Wilkins 6-1.5 190 JR WR 3 Avery Davis 5-11 202 SR 13 Lawrence Keys III 5-10.5 173 JR LT 74 LIam Eichenberg 6-6 302 GR 73 Andrew Kirstofic 6-5 292 SO LG 69 Aaron Banks 6-6 330 SR 76 Dillan Gibbons 6-4 309 SR C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 305 JR 52 Zeke Correll 6-3 295 SO RG 78 Tommy Kraemer 6-5.5 317 GR 56 John Dirksen 6-5 306 JR RT 72 Robert Hainsey 6-4.5 290 SR 75 Josh Lugg 6-7 310 SR TE 89 Brock Wright 6-4.5 255 SR 24 Tommy Tremble 6-3 242 JR or 85 George Takacs 6-6 245 JR or 87 Michael Mayer 6-5 235 FR WR 88 Javon McKinley 6-2 215 GR 18 Joe Wilkins 6-1.5 190 JR or 4 Kevin Austin 6-2 215 JR QB 12 Ian Book 6-0 206 GR 7 Brendon Clark 6-1.5 212 SO RB 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 194 SO 25 Chris Tyree 5-9.5 188 FR or 34 Jahmir Smith 5-11 205 JR or 20 C'bo Flemister 5-11 201 JR or 8 Jafar Armstrong 6-0.75 220 SR

Defensive Depth Chart – Florida State Week

POS NO. NAME HT WT CL DE 9 Daelin Hayes 6-3.75 270 GR 29 Ovie Oghoufo 6-3 240 JR or 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 257 SO DT 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2.5 282 SR 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 279 JR 56 Howard Cross III 6-1 275 SO NG 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1.75 292 SR 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1.5 292 SO 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 259 FR DE 91 Ade Ogundeji 6-4.5 268 GR 19 Justin Ademilola 6-1.75 248 JR or 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 257 SO BUCK 33 Shayne Simon 6-2.75 230 JR or 35 Marist Luifau 6-2.25 226 SO MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0.25 227 SR 52 Bo Bauer 6-2.75 230 JR ROV 6 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6-1.5 215 SR 13 Paul Moala 5-11.5 224 JR CB 4 Nick McCloud 6-0.5 192 GR 5 Cam Hart 6-2.5 207 SO FS 14 Kyle Hamilton 6-4 219 SO 12 DJ Brown 6-0.5 194 JR or 11 Isaiah Pryor 6-1.5 204 GR SS 20 Shaun Crawford 5-9 180 GR 3 Houston Griffith 5-11.75 204 JR 16 KJ Wallace 5-10 189 SP CB 28 Tariq BRacy 5-10 180 JR or 26 Clarence Lewis 5-11.5 192 FR

Special Teams Depth Chart – Florida State Week