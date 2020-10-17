Highlights from Notre Dame Football’s Slog of a Win Over Louisville

There weren’t a ton of highlights from Notre Dame’s 12-7 victory over Louisville on Saturday, but the Irish did hold on for victory to improve to 4-0 on the season (3-0 in conference play). Kyren Williams ran for over 100 yards for the third time this season. Ian Book used his legs on a day when his arm wasn’t moving the football. And the Irish defense held Louisville to just over 200 yards of offense on the day.

