Highlights from Notre Dame’s Wormanlike 31-13 Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame didn’t get caught looking ahead, but they didn’t quite look totally focused on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They looked did what they needed to do, controlled the game from start to finish, and all but dominated other than a couple of fluke plays. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective and the Irish improved to 6-0 on the season with Clemson finally on the horizon.
3 Comments
I just got done watching Alabama and Ohio State. It’s obvious to me and probably anyone else who is watching is Notredame just doesn’t have the passing game these teams have or Clemsons either. Book can sometimes make a great play but he cant do it anywhere close to Fiels Mac Jones Trevor Lawrence. Justin Fields is so accurate. Yes it’s TRUE Notredame doesn’t have the speed burners playmakers that Ohio State,Alabama and Clemson have
but Book also cant make the throws those guys can. We may beat Clemson maybe without Lawrence but he probably will come back and whip Notredame in the acc championship. I would sure love to be wrong but I cant see Notredame winning a national championship until they get an elite Heisman trophy level quarterback. I think they should look at the tranfer pool.
Workman like! Very good description of a plain vanilla win.
Who is a better overall quarterback: Ian Book in his third year or Jurkovec in his first year starting?