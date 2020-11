No.1 Clemson versus No.4 Notre Dame is sure to be a showdown for the ages. Each side boasts NFL-level talent at every position. Clemson running back Travis Etienne, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei are just a few of the Tigers’ elite talents. Fighting Irish offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Ian Book headline Notre Dame’s best. Check out the 10 best players who are sure to be a factor in Saturday’s matchup right here!