Highlights from Notre Dame’s Upset of Top Ranked Clemson

Notre Dame snapped Clemson’s 36-game regular-season winning streak while ending a losing streak of their own to top 5-ranked opponents on Saturday night in double overtime. The Irish rallied late to force OT on the strength of an Ian Book led drive of 91 yards. The defense stuffed the Clemson running game all night long and finally stifled their passing game in the second OT to knock off the #1 team in the country and keep their perfect regular season alive.