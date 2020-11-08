Highlights from Notre Dame’s Upset of Top Ranked Clemson

Notre Dame snapped Clemson’s 36-game regular-season winning streak while ending a losing streak of their own to top 5-ranked opponents on Saturday night in double overtime. The Irish rallied late to force OT on the strength of an Ian Book led drive of 91 yards. The defense stuffed the Clemson running game all night long and finally stifled their passing game in the second OT to knock off the #1 team in the country and keep their perfect regular season alive.
This ranks with every great ND moment back to 1903. If we can win out against several great coaches and a scary NC team with a Hall Of Fame Coach there will be a rematch. Conference Champ is in . TV will be back. The only real improvement there is TV is a loot harder to tackle. Defense will be healthy too. Big improvement there . Tough , almost unheard of, to beat a strong team twice . Advantage Clemson. Kelly knows we must beat them twice. Nobody thinks we will . But if , and only if , we cleanup our stinky red zone imitation of a Brian Kelly ND Team, usually highly efficient in the RZ , we win.
BGC 77 82