The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off their biggest victory in decades. Saturday, they defeated then No.1 Clemson, 47-40. It was their first win over an AP No.1 team since 1993. The Irish house one of the nation’s finest offensive lines and a talented defensive line that are among the reasons they remain undefeated. ND head coach Brian Kelly breaks down how they will have to continue to dominate up front to compete with college football’s elite.