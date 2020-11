North Carolina was a trendy upset special pick this week. Vegas only had 2nd ranked Notre Dame as a 4.5 point favorite over the 19th ranked Tar Heels. Notre Dame didn’t get the memo. The Irish defense bent early, but then dominated the explosive Tar Heel offense for the remainder of the game until the offense put the game away in the final minutes. In the end, Notre Dame topped North Carolina 31-17 for their 9th win of the season.