The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish completed an undefeated regular season with the 45-21 win over Syracuse at home on Saturday. Ian Book had a solid day with 338 total yards and 5 total TDs as he recorded his 30th career win, making him the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history. Javon McKinley caught 7 passes for 111 yards and 3 scores in the win. Sean Tucker and Cooper Lutz ran well for the Orange as both went over 100 yards rushing and each back scored.