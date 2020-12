Following yesterday’s 45-21 win over Syracuse in which he topped the 1,000 yard mark for the season, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams talked to the media about his accomplishment, what it’s like playing with a quarterback like Kyren Williams, and the reworked offensive line the Irish have been playing behind the last couple of weeks. Here is everything Notre Dame’s star running back had to say following Notre Dame’s 10th win of the season.