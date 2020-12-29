Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams: “We Don’t Want Anybody to Believe in Us Besides Us”

A number of Notre Dame players spoke to the media on Monday as part of media day at the Rose Bowl. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams made it abundantly clear that the Irish feel they have to run the ball against Alabama to have a chance and that they are very well aware of how much everyone else is doubting them right now.
And being the underdogs, it’s motivating. Not everybody in the world believes in us. And it’s okay because we don’t want anybody to believe in us besides us.
As long as we’ve got us as a team and the coaching staff, as, like, everybody else in the building believes in us we know what we can do. We’ll go out there on Friday and do what we do best and play to the Notre Dame football standards. Being the underdog is nothing new to us. We’re just going to keep proving to the world who we are.Notre Dame RB, Kyren Williams – December 28, 2020
The full video is included here, but I’ve also included some highlights as well.
- Williams stressed that Notre Dame needs to stay ahead of the chains and not have the kind of negative plays they had against Clemson to have a chance against Bama.
- Williams said he felt that the pandemic actually helped Notre Dame come together as a team this off-season.
- Williams mentioned that he knew the running back position was a big question mark for this team over the summer and that many were skeptical of it.
- The most interesting aspect of Williams’s interview was when he was asked about Jordan Johnson who, like Williams, didn’t play much this year as a true freshman. It sounds like Williams is mentoring Johnson a bit this year and helping the talented freshman receiver keep his head in the right place despite not playing much at all this year.
- Williams mentioned that RB coach Lance Taylor has been pushing him to elevate his game even more. He said after the season opener against Duke, Taylor sat down with him and told him he could have played even better.
One Comment
You got what you want, KW!