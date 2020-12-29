Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams: “We Don’t Want Anybody to Believe in Us Besides Us”

A number of Notre Dame players spoke to the media on Monday as part of media day at the Rose Bowl. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams made it abundantly clear that the Irish feel they have to run the ball against Alabama to have a chance and that they are very well aware of how much everyone else is doubting them right now.

And being the underdogs, it’s motivating. Not everybody in the world believes in us. And it’s okay because we don’t want anybody to believe in us besides us. As long as we’ve got us as a team and the coaching staff, as, like, everybody else in the building believes in us we know what we can do. We’ll go out there on Friday and do what we do best and play to the Notre Dame football standards. Being the underdog is nothing new to us. We’re just going to keep proving to the world who we are. Notre Dame RB, Kyren Williams – December 28, 2020

The full video is included here, but I’ve also included some highlights as well.