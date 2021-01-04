Kurt Hinish Posts Hilarious Video Announcing His Official Return for Notre Dame

News broke over the weekend that Kurt Hinish planned to utilize the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes this fall for a 5th year. On Monday night, Hinish made it Twitter official with a hilarious video imposing himself over the Wolf of Wall Street. Brian Kelly, Mike Elston, Kyle Hamilton, and the Ademilola twins make appearances as well.

We already broke down what Hinish returning means for Notre Dame in 2021. We are still waiting to hear what Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa decides regarding 2021 as well though there is optimism that he could return as well.

Over the last few days we’ve learned that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (least shocking news of the day) is headed to the NFL along with Brock Wright, Ade Ogundeji, and Javon McKinley in addition to the players we knew were already headed to the NFL. We also found out on Sunday that Aaron Banks is headed to the NFL meaning the Irish will be looking at an almost total rebuild of their offensive line in 2021.

A total of five players have entered the transfer portal already with more possible. Jafar Armstrong, Jahmir Smith, and Colin Grunhard on offense, and Isaiah Rutherford and Houston Griffith on defense.

Oh, and late Monday night, news broke that the Irish landed Wisconsin graduate transfer QB Jack Coan.

If you’re head is spinning, you’re not alone. There is a ton of roster movement going on right now as expected.