Podcast: Cincinnati is doing the talking. Will Notre Dame do the walking, and who will lead the way?

Another week, another big-time matchup for Notre Dame. This week it’s #7 Cincinnati for the 9th ranked Irish with Notre Dame back on their home turf, but with injury questions surrounding the QB position. Cincy doing a whole lot of trash talk had Frank fired up this week too.
- Our thoughts on the QB situation and cracking Brian Kelly’s injury update DaVinci code
- Will we see more 2-back sets?
- Will Notre Dame run the ball more this week?
- Forget how Notre Dame will score this week, how will Cincy?
- What can Notre Dame do to create a more hostile environment?
- Is Tommy Rees doing a good job?
All of this and a lot more in an action-packed podcast that Frank needed two beers for this week.
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)