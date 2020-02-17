Latest News

Notre Dame Football 2020 Coaching Staff

  No Comments
2020 Notre Dame Coaching Staff
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on from the sideline during the first half of the Camping World Bowl between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 28, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire)

With the recent (soon to be official) additions of John McNulty and Mike Mickens, Notre Dame’s 2020 Coaching Staff is finally complete.

NamePositionYears at Notre DamePrevious Position
Brian KellyHead Coach10Head Coach
Cincinnati (2009-11)
Tommy ReesOffensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks4Offensive Analyst
San Diego Chargers (NFL)
Lance TaylorRunning Backs Coach2Wide Receivers Coach
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
John McNultyTight Ends Coach1Offensive Analyst
Penn State
Jeff QuinnOffensive Line Coach6Head Coach
Buffalo (2010-2014)
DelVaughn AlexanderWide Receivers4Wide Receivers/TE
(2012-2016)
Clark LeaDefensive Coordinator
Linebackers Coach		4Linebackers Coach
Wake Forest (2016)
Mike ElstonDefensive Line
Recruiting Coordinator		10Defensive Line Coach
Notre Dame (2015-2016)
Terry JosephDefensive Backs Coach (S)3Defensive Backs Coach
North Carolina (2017)
Mike MickensDefensive Backs Coach (CB)1Cornerbacks Coach
Cincinnati (2018-19)
Brian PolianSpecial Teams Coordinator4Head Coach
Nevada (2013-2016)
Matt BalisStrength & Conditioning Coordinator4Strength and Conditioning Coordinator
UConn (2014-2016)
  • After a year as an offensive analyst and two as the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame, Tommy Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in January, replacing Chip Long who was dismissed following the 2019 regular season.
  • John McNulty was named Long’s replacement at tight end’s coaching following Rees’s promotion.  McNulty joined the Irish staff after a year as an offensive analyst at Penn State.
  • Mike Mickens rounded out the 2020 Irish coaching staff by replacing Todd Lyght at cornerbacks coach.  Lyght left the program following Notre Dame’s Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State.
RELATED
Secondary Concerns Highlight Notre Dame's Defensive Off-Season Storylines

Videos

You may also like

0 comments

UHND.com is a Notre Dame Football website that is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the University of Notre Dame. © UHND.com 1997-2017. All Rights Reserved.