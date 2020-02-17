Notre Dame Football 2020 Coaching Staff

With the recent (soon to be official) additions of John McNulty and Mike Mickens, Notre Dame’s 2020 Coaching Staff is finally complete.
|Name
|Position
|Years at Notre Dame
|Previous Position
|Brian Kelly
|Head Coach
|10
|Head Coach
Cincinnati (2009-11)
|Tommy Rees
|Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks
|4
|Offensive Analyst
San Diego Chargers (NFL)
|Lance Taylor
|Running Backs Coach
|2
|Wide Receivers Coach
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
|John McNulty
|Tight Ends Coach
|1
|Offensive Analyst
Penn State
|Jeff Quinn
|Offensive Line Coach
|6
|Head Coach
Buffalo (2010-2014)
|DelVaughn Alexander
|Wide Receivers
|4
|Wide Receivers/TE
(2012-2016)
|Clark Lea
|Defensive Coordinator
Linebackers Coach
|4
|Linebackers Coach
Wake Forest (2016)
|Mike Elston
|Defensive Line
Recruiting Coordinator
|10
|Defensive Line Coach
Notre Dame (2015-2016)
|Terry Joseph
|Defensive Backs Coach (S)
|3
|Defensive Backs Coach
North Carolina (2017)
|Mike Mickens
|Defensive Backs Coach (CB)
|1
|Cornerbacks Coach
Cincinnati (2018-19)
|Brian Polian
|Special Teams Coordinator
|4
|Head Coach
Nevada (2013-2016)
|Matt Balis
|Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
|4
|Strength and Conditioning Coordinator
UConn (2014-2016)
- After a year as an offensive analyst and two as the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame, Tommy Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in January, replacing Chip Long who was dismissed following the 2019 regular season.
- John McNulty was named Long’s replacement at tight end’s coaching following Rees’s promotion. McNulty joined the Irish staff after a year as an offensive analyst at Penn State.
- Mike Mickens rounded out the 2020 Irish coaching staff by replacing Todd Lyght at cornerbacks coach. Lyght left the program following Notre Dame’s Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State.
0 comments