Notre Dame released a new, updated version of the fan-favorite “

Here Come the Irish” video over the weekend and it’s fantastic. The last official version of this video I can recall was from the Tyrone Willingham era so it was beyond time for a reboot.

As always, the folks in the Notre Dame media department did a fantastic job highlighting the pageantry of Notre Dame football alongside many of the recent great plays in Notre Dame football while keeping in the classics as well.