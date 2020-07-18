‘Bama Dir. of Athletics Throws Water on Notre Dame – Alabama Opener Rumors

Well, it was fun while it lasted, but less than 24 hours after reports surfaced that Notre Dame and Alabama could potentially be meeting to open the 2020 season, Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne threw a bucket of cold water on the rumors.

Looking forward to our future H&H series w/ @NDFootball.



However, contrary to reports, we will not be playing this season. #RollTide 🐘 https://t.co/B3JV24sabb — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) July 18, 2020

Looks like we will have to wait for that future home and home series with Alabama to see the Irish take on the Crimson Tide, but it was fun while it lasted. For a few hours there, we actually had some interesting, positive news regarding Notre Dame football and the 2020 season.

In case you missed the fun last night, there was speculation that Notre Dame and Alabama could meet to open the 2020 season based on an interview with a Chick-fil-a series representative on ESPN Radio on Friday afternoon. The interview floated a potential Notre Dame – Alabama game in either South Bend or Tuscaloosa as a possible season opener.

As it stands, Notre Dame is still missing three games for the 2020 season.