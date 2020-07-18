‘Bama Dir. of Athletics Throws Water on Notre Dame – Alabama Opener Rumors

Well, it was fun while it lasted, but less than 24 hours after reports surfaced that Notre Dame and Alabama could potentially be meeting to open the 2020 season, Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne threw a bucket of cold water on the rumors.
Looks like we will have to wait for that future home and home series with Alabama to see the Irish take on the Crimson Tide, but it was fun while it lasted. For a few hours there, we actually had some interesting, positive news regarding Notre Dame football and the 2020 season.
In case you missed the fun last night, there was speculation that Notre Dame and Alabama could meet to open the 2020 season based on an interview with a Chick-fil-a series representative on ESPN Radio on Friday afternoon. The interview floated a potential Notre Dame – Alabama game in either South Bend or Tuscaloosa as a possible season opener.
As it stands, Notre Dame is still missing three games for the 2020 season.
3 Comments
I think it’s going to be very difficult to project Notredame or any college team even if there is a season. Just too many variables, no spring ball, no live training in large group s possible players on both Notredame and their opponents testing positive having to miss games how many kids are you missing for how long. Possible shorter schedules playing different opponents than you were scheduled to play, etc.
The last time they played, Alabama didn’t get much out of what was, to be very kind, a letdown.
How about App State?