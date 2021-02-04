Jack Nolan, THE Voice of Notre Dame Athletics, Announces Retirement

Jack Nolan, the voice of Notre Dame Athletics, announced on Thursday that he will be calling it a career at the end of the 2020-21 Notre Dame basketball seasons after 39 of covering Notre Dame sports.

“I have been truly blessed to have been associated with the Notre Dame Athletics Department for 39 seasons,” Nolan said. “I will be forever grateful to all the athletes, coaches, colleagues and fans who have been so wonderful to me over the years. However, the time has come for my wife Rhonda (Brown) and I to live a more normal life. “We want to get off the road and off the nights, weekends and holidays work schedule we have both navigated for so long. We hope to indulge our passion for travel, our desire to be warm during Michiana winters and be able to spend much more time with family and friends.” Notre Dame press release February 4, 2021

Nolan has been a fixture in the Notre Dame athletics community for nearly 40 years and leaves an indelible mark on the Notre Dame Athletics department. After years of covering the Irish for WNDU, he became a full-time employee of the University in 2006 as Notre Dame launched the digital media program that we now powers WatchND and Fighting Irish Media.

I only had the privilege of meeting Jack Nolan in person once back in 2013 when getting a tour of the then Fighting Irish Digital Media offices, but it’s one that I’ll never forget. When I mentioned to him that I ran UHND, he told me what a great site it was and how he really liked what we were doing. For someone who has always run this site as a hobby over the last 20 years, it was a thrill hearing a legend like Nolan acknowledge the site like that and ranks right up there with meeting Rocket Ismail as one of the high points of the site for me.

Like all Notre Dame fans, I’ll miss seeing him on the Brian Kelly show and post game shows and, of course, hearing is patented “Goooooooooooot it” for every big three pointer the Irish sink. Jack Nolan gave so much to the Notre Dame athletics community over the years that it will be extremely difficult to find anyone who can fill his shoes.

Thanks for all you did for Notre Dame athletics over the years, Jack. The community sure will miss you.