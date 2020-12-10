Offensive Line U Strikes Early for 2022: Notre Dame Adds Another 4-star OL

The rich get richer as they say, and if “they” are talking about Notre Dame landing top offensive line talent, “they” are right. Notre Dame received a verbal commitment today from another elite recruit in the 2022 class. Ty Chan, a consensus 4-star recruit, out of Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA tweeted out his decision to commit to Notre Dame.

A quick glance at Chan, and it’s quite easy to see why he is a coveted recruit. Standing at 6-6, 275 LBs, Chan could tell you he was an NBA power forward, and most people wouldn’t think twice about it looking at him.

Fresh off a visit to Penn State, Chan picked the Irish without even visiting South Bend.

Chan cited a good connection with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn as well as the quality of football/academics for his choice.

I feel like I say this a lot with #NotreDame recruits, but new Irish commit Ty Chan (@chansanity5) has been such a pleasure to cover. One of the most polite young men I’ve ever interacted with.



Notre Dame is better as a University with this addition.https://t.co/SA7JWJMfbS — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) December 10, 2020

This is the 4th commitment in the class of 2022 for Notre Dame and the 2nd on the offensive line – both of which are 4-star recruits.

Impact on the 2022 Class

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Notre Dame landed another talented OL recruit. When you put an elite unit on the field every year, and all your guys seem to do well in the NFL. The school recruits itself.

That shouldn’t take any credit from the job that Jeff Quinn continues to do. When Quinn took over for the lauded Harry Hiestand, some felt the quality of OL play would drop. That’s definitely not the case on the field or in recruiting where the Irish continue to be elite.

It will be interesting to see how many O-lineman ND will add to the 2022 class. The Irish have a pledge from another 4-star Joey Tanoa as well as five linemen in the 2021 class. One would expect they are far from done with it in this class.

One thing to note is the pure size of the lineman they are landing. Between Chan, Tanoa, Blake Fisher, and Rocco Spindler the Irish have some guys that certainly pass the eye test getting off a bus. It also gives the coaching staff some options of who plays where along the line.

Recruiting Going Forward

Notre Dame still has a few targets left in the 2021 class including trying to flip top 100 DE Kelvin Gilliam from Oklahoma – though a flip was already a longshot before Notre Dame added Devin Aupiu committed to Notre Dame yesterday.

The Irish are also involved with elite 2021 RB Donovan Edwards who will be announcing on December 16th. Notre Dame has a commitment from Logan Diggs in that class, but just recently Diggs received an offer from LSU which is a lot closer to home.

Between the uncertainty with Diggs and the probability that Edwards ends up at Michigan, Notre Dame needs to land a solid RB in the 2022 class. The Irish put all their eggs in the Will Shipley basket for 2021, and now might be backed into a corner at the position.

Notre Dame has offered eight 4-star RB prospects in the 2022 class, so hopefully, Lance Taylor can close on at least one.

Overall it’s good to see that Notre Dame continues to succeed in recruiting elite talent upfront. It’s been discussed this year that Notre Dame has found an identity in recruiting tough physical players, and we are seeing the results this season.

2022 recruiting should pick up after the season, and we will see what hidden gems Kelly and the staff can find.