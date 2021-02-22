Jadarian Price Commit Adds to Growingly Stacked Notre Dame RB Room

Notre Dame’s class of 2022 picked up a big-time addition on Sunday, and, in the process, added more talent to a running back room that is getting more and more stacked. Jadarian Price, a composite 4-star running back out of Denison, Texas; committed to the Fighting Irish yesterday, giving running backs coach Lance Taylor another strong addition to his running back room.

Jadarian Price (5’11, 180 lbs), is an all-around back with good vision and patience. He’s not the kind to bounce the ball outside all of the time looking for the home run. He’s a little like Kyren Williams in that he’s at his best when he’s working through traffic and following his blockers. In his junior year highlights, you’ll notice most of his long runs come from exploiting holes in the middle of the defense and taking them the distance.

Price for an impressive 1,421 yards and 16 touchdowns as a true freshman at Denison HS before injuries slowed him as a sophomore and his total dropped to 621 in seven games. This past fall, he ran for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns. HE added another 219 yards on 28 receptions.

Prior to committing to Notre Dame, Price held offers from Texas, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Baylor, Arizona State, Ohio State, Stanford, USC, and Virginia Tech, among others. 247Sports ranks Price as the #195 overall rated prospect in the country and the 21st rated running back.

Since Lance Taylor and Notre Dame decided to go all-in for Will Shipley last year only to get left at the alter, they have responded well by adding New Jersey player of the year Audric Estime and Logan Diggs in the class of 2021 and now starting off the class of 2022 with Jadarian Price.

The Fighting Irish are done at the position either as they are expected to take two backs again this year. Not only do the Irish like getting multiple backs involved each week, but they also have to prepare for the possibility of Kyren Williams heading to the NFL after the 2021 season if he replicated his 2020 performance this fall. Williams hasn’t given any indication of preparing to leave early, but given his output and his advanced pass blocking skills, it would be very unwise for the staff not to prepare for that possibility.

C’bo Flemister will be a senior in 2021 as well so there is the possibility that Notre Dame could have just three scholarship running backs return in 2022. All this is to say that adding a second back in this cycle is more need than luxury. Notre Dame has several highly touted backs left on their board who could join Price as well.

Over the last three years, Taylor has now signed Chris Tyree along with Estime and Diggs and has a commitment locked up already for another 4-star back in Price. Only Diggs was not ranked as a 4-star recruit of the quartet, but there are some who believe Diggs is one of the most underrated prospects in the entire class of 2021 for Notre Dame. Right now chances are very good that Notre Dame and Taylor will add yet another 4-star back before this class is complete.