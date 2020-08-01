Notre Dame Football Adds More Versatility to ’21 Recruiting Class with Latest Commit

The Notre Dame football recruiting train continued to steam forward on Friday with the fifth Irish commitment in the last couple of weeks. This time Notre Dame added jumbo athlete/tight end, Mitchell Evans, to the class of 2021.

Mitchell Evans is a 6’7″, 240 lbs jumbo athlete at the moment. Notre Dame, like most programs, recruited Evans as a tight end, but with that size, it is very easy to see why some are thinking that it’s only a matter of time until he grows into a tackle.

In addition to his Notre Dame offers, Evans also held offers from Michigan State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, and Boston College. That is just about the exact type of offer list you’d expect for a raw prospect with the kind of versatility that Evans brings to the table.

Ranking wise, the major services are in agreement on Evans’s 3-star status although his 5.7 rating on Rivals is the highest rating for a 3-star recruit meaning he is on the verge of 4-star status with Rivals.

Evans is, however, another recent Notre Dame commitment that Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama has rated as a 4-star prospect that the mainstream services have as a 3-star prospect currently. That more optimistic outlook in part projection of what Evans could become versus what he is right now.

My grade is higher on him because of his ceiling. He could be a monster with the size to be a force in-line and the athleticism to be a beast after the catch. At a place like Notre Dame, he won’t be rushed onto the field because of the depth in front of him and he’ll need that time to develop, but if he puts in the work he has all of the tools that project for him to become another NFL draft pick at tight end for the Irish. Film Don’t Like: Mitchell Evans – Irish Sports Daily

If there is a football season this fall for Evans in Ohio, he is a prime candidate to see a bump in his rankings.

Like a few of Notre Dame’s recent commitments, the Irish added some versatility and athleticism to the roster. Evans has the athleticism to stay at tight end on the collegiate level but the size that could allow him to very a ridiculously athletic tackle. He’s played quarterback in high school and is a star on the basketball court as well. Any time I hear of a jumbo athlete who could be a tackle who also starred on the hardwood, it’s mandatory that I have to bring up a Mike McGlinchey comparison.

If he sticks at tight end, Evans should have time to develop under new tight ends coach John McNulty. Notre Dame added two tight ends last year – Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman – and has a more polished pass-catching tight end in the class of 2021 in Cane Berrong. If there is a 2020 season and Tommy Tremble has the breakout campaign many feel he will, those four could be the only scholarship tight ends on the roster in 2021 (if Tremble were to leave for the NFL).

Versatility is a trait that is recurring in many of Notre Dame’s recent commits and top remaining targets. Joe Alt played tight end in high school but will be an offensive tackle for the Irish. Chance Tucker was recruited as a defensive back but plays all over the field in high school. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, one of Notre Dame’s top remaining targets, could play receiver or defensive back. In short, Notre Dame is targeting athletes who can play multiple positions and will figure out where they will best help once they get on campus.

Notre Dame now turns its eyes on Rocco Spindler who is set to announce his college decision a week from today. Spindler’s recruitment is believed to be down to Notre Dame and Michigan with Notre Dame’s hopes of a top-10 class this fall resting on Spindler’s decision. Unless there is a surprise commitment this week, there likely won’t be any more commitments for Notre Dame for the class of 2021 before Spindler announces.