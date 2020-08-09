Watch: Rocco Spindler Keeping a Promise to his Grandpa by Committing to Notre Dame

Warning: it might get very dusty wherever you are watching this video all of a sudden. What started as a normal recruiting commitment/hype video quickly turned into a heartfelt video showing Rocco Spindler fulfilling a promise he mad to his grandpa yesterday when he committed to Notre Dame.

A year ago, Spindler promised his ailing grandfather that he would play football at Notre Dame just like his grandpa wanted. While his grandfather unfortunately was no longer around to see it, Rocco kept his promise yesterday when he committed to Notre Dame over Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Penn State.

A player with a name like “Rocco” was already going to be a fan-favorite, but after this video, the fanfare will only build and endear him to Notre Dame fans around the globe even sooner.