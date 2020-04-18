Looking Back At All The Big Plays from Julian Okwara’s Notre Dame Career

Julian Okwara‘a Notre Dame career was cut a little short in November when he broke his leg against Duke. Before that Okwara was a mainstay along the Notre Dame defensive front for the past three seasons at times flashing game-changing potential that had some projecting him to be a first-round draft pick last summer. We did a deep dive into where Okwara might get picked in next week’s NFL Draft in a full post, but here is a reminder of all of the big plays Okwara made in Blue & Gold.

The more I watch of Okwara’s tape leading up to the draft, the more I am thinking he could develop into an elite outside linebacker in the right scheme in the NFL. If Okwara lands in a place like Pittsburgh, I can see them developing him into one hell of a pass-rushing OLB. And as Shea Patterson and Jim Harbaugh know too well, Okwara has the coverage skills to play the positon.