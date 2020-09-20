Highlights From Notre Dame’s Bulldozing Win Over South Florida

Notre Dame put a good old fashion butt whoopin’ on South Florida today. The Irish dominated in every phase of the game on their way to a 52-0 shutout of the Bulls to improve to 2-0 on the season. It wasn’t a perfect performance and there is still much more work to be done before the Irish are ready for the Clemsons and North Carolinas on the schedule, but it’s pretty hard not to enjoy a 52-0 shutout in week two. Here are the highlights.