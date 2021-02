Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 4-star running back Jadarian Price on Sunday, their first running back commitment for the class of 2022. Price ran for 1,145 yards on 174 carries (6.6 ypc) with 18 touchdowns as a junior for Denison HS in northern Texas. Price is a well-rounded back with impressive vision who sets up his blocks well – traits that should translate well to the college game.