Albert Simien Commitment boosts Notre Dame’s 2027 OL Haul

Notre Dame landed one of the biggest commitments of its 2027 class on Friday when Albert Simien, a five-star interior offensive lineman from Sam Houston in Lake Charles, Louisiana, picked the Irish over Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska and Ole Miss. He chose Notre Dame coming off his final official visit to South Bend, and his pledge strengthens one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Simien checks in at 6-4, 280 pounds, and the 247Sports Composite grades him as a five-star and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 cycle. Players that highly rated used to not come around often, but it is becoming increasingly common under Marcus Freeman, especially at positions Notre Dame has prioritized aggressively, like the offensive and defensive lines. An offer sheet near 30 schools deep tells you everyone in the country saw the same thing, and Simien picked the Irish anyway.

Freeman and Rudolph close on the trenches

The recruitment came down to relationships and a development pitch the staff never wavered from. Simien took his final official visit to South Bend last weekend, and Freeman and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph used it to reinforce the themes they had hammered throughout the process: how they would coach him up and how they would build with him long term. That visit sealed it, and his Friday commitment left the other finalists on the outside.

Beating LSU and Texas A&M for an interior lineman out of Louisiana matters. The SEC, LSU specifically, owns that part of the country, and Simien is the first commit in Notre Dame’s 2027 class from the state of Louisiana. The Irish did not have a foothold in Lake Charles or at Sam Houston before this. They have one now, and they built it by landing a headliner like Simien.

He joins an offensive line haul that was already among the strongest in the class. Notre Dame had previously landed five-star tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, the No. 13 overall prospect nationally out of Jersey City, New Jersey, four-star tackle James Halter, the No. 88 player nationally from Pittsburgh, and three-star tackle Jackson Hill out of West Hills, California. That gave the staff length and tackle talent, but lacked interior presence. Simien is the inside complement the group was missing.

The class climbs toward the top

The commitment pushed Notre Dame’s 2027 class to No. 2 nationally, per On3. Freeman has stacked talent in this cycle the way few staffs have, and the offensive line is the spine of it.

What Simien offers on the field is straightforward. He has the frame to add weight without losing the foot quickness, and he profiles as a guard or center who can become a multi-year starter on the staff’s own timeline. The Irish are not banking on a projection here. They are banking on the best interior lineman in the class becoming exactly what the ranking says he is.

There is still a long runway before signing day, and as a 2027 prospect Simien will keep hearing from the national programs that just lost out, while the schools in his backyard will not disappear. Notre Dame has held leads like this before and seen them tested. The foundation of this one is the development pitch from Freeman and Rudolph and the relationships that closed it, and those tend to hold better than proximity. The work now shifts to keeping the rest of the class together around him.