ESPN: Can a National Title Validate Notre Dame’s Independent Model?

Notre Dame is on the cusp of potentially ending a national title drought that stretches back to 1988. Greg McElroy points out that the excitement surrounding the 2026 season feels different, with the Fighting Irish positioned as preseason favorites. CJ Carr, the standout quarterback, is a big reason why. His impressive stats from last year, including 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions, have put him in the national spotlight. Vegas has taken notice, listing him at +750 for the Heisman.

If Notre Dame wins it all, it would not just end the drought but also validate the independent model in the playoff era.

What a title would mean for Notre Dame

For Notre Dame fans, a national championship would be a monumental moment, proving that the program can still compete at the highest level without the crutch of a conference title. Marcus Freeman’s leadership has been pivotal, especially after the departure of Brian Kelly, who claimed he had a better shot at winning at LSU. Freeman’s ability to harness past failures and turn them into motivation has been key.

The 2026 season could finally be the one in which the Irish silence the critics and reestablish themselves as a powerhouse. A victory would also highlight the importance of having a top-flight coach like Freeman guiding the team.

– Notre Dame hasn’t won a national title since 1988.

– CJ Carr is at +750 for the Heisman, reflecting his impact on the team.

– Winning would validate the independent model in the playoff era.

– Marcus Freeman’s leadership has been crucial since Brian Kelly’s departure.

– The 2026 season could redefine Notre Dame’s place in college football.