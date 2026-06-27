Watch 5-Star Albert Simien Commit to Notre Dame Over Texas A&M, LSU

Albert Simien, the top-ranked interior lineman in the class of 2027, has committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Irish over Louisiana State in a dramatic SportsCenter announcement. Simien, a five-star recruit from Sam Houston High School in Louisiana, initially teased a Louisiana State commitment before revealing his true decision to join Notre Dame.

This is a significant win for the Irish, as Simien is not only highly rated but also a player who models his game after NFL standout Trent Williams. His commitment bolsters Notre Dame’s future offensive line, a unit that has traditionally been a strength for the program.

Why Simien chose the Irish

For Notre Dame fans, Simien’s decision underscores the program’s continued appeal to elite recruits, even those with strong ties to rival regions like the SEC. Simien cited Notre Dame’s historic offensive line tradition and the influence of head coach Marcus Freeman as key factors in his decision. Freeman’s ability to connect with recruits and their families is proving invaluable, as evidenced by this high-profile commitment.

With Simien on board, the Irish are not just securing talent but also reinforcing their identity as a destination for top-tier linemen who can make an immediate impact.

Key takeaways