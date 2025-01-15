For the third week in a row, I joined Drew Brennan on the Exit77 podcast to talk some Notre Dame football. We broke down Notre Dame’s dramatic win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl and looked ahead to the National Championship showdown with Ohio State. We also talked a bit about old friend Bayou Brian Kelly and his attempts at trying to take some claim to Notre Dame’s success this year. We also discussed:

The unsung heroes who stepped up in Notre Dame’s win

How much despair we both felt during most of the first half and when we started to believe that Notre Dame had a chance to win

Jeremiyah Love’s iconic touchdown run

Why Penn State’s ridiculous interception in the 4th quarter might have been my fault

What Notre Dame has to do to pull off the upset in the Natty