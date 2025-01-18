Notre Dame is in the national championship, so we dusted off the microphones and recorded a podcast. Drew Brennan of the Exit77 podcast joins Frank to talk about Notre Dame’s chances in the Natty and why the Ohio State fanbase might be the worst they’ve encountered. Other topics include:

The impact of Charles JAgusah at LT

Is Ohio State really a juggernaut? Probably not.

How Xavier Watts is being discredited by the OSU fans

How much man versus zone should Notre Dame play?

What does Notre Dame need to do on offense to pull off the upset

Why “Ohio Against the World” makes no sense whatsoever