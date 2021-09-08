Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 2 vs. Toledo

Notre Dame released their official depth chart for this weekend’s home-opener against Toledo, and it features a few changes. Injuries removed Blake Fisher, Paul Moala, and Shayne Simon while a couple of freshmen made appearances in the two-deep for the first time.
Offense
- Michael Carmody moves into the top spot at left tackle with Blake Fisher reportedly out for a while. Brian Kelly and Notre Dame have not yet publicly confirmed this yet, but this depth chart seems to confirm he’s at the very least out this weekend.
- Freshman Joe Alt moved into the two-deep at right tackle behind starter Josh Lugg. Tosh Baker was previously the backup RT but is now the backup LT.
- C’Bo Flemister who was the third RB last week but was announced to be unavailable for the Flordia State game before kickoff, is not on the depth chart at all this week.
- Lawrence Keys III was listed as the backup slot WR on the official depth chart, but news broke after it was published that he has decided to sit out the rest of the season.
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|WR
|4
|Kevin Austin Jr
|6-2
|215
|SR
|5
|Joe Wilkins Jr
|6-1 1/2
|195
|SR
|WR
|3
|Avery Davis
|5-11
|202
|5th
|13
|Lawrence Keys III
|5-10 3/8
|176
|SR
|LT
|68
|Michael Carmody
|6-5 1/2
|290
|SO
|79
|Tosh Baker
|6-8
|307
|SO
|LG
|52
|Zeke Correll
|6-3
|295
|JR
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|6-4 5/8
|300
|FR
|C
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|6-4 1/2
|307
|SR
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|6-4 1/4
|295
|JR
|RG
|62
|Cain Madden
|6-2 1/2
|310
|5th
|56
|John Dirksen
|6-5 1/8
|306
|SR
|RT
|75
|Josh Lugg
|6-6 7/8
|305
|5th
|76
|Joe Alt
|6-7 5/8
|305
|FR
|TE
|87
|Michael Mayer
|6-4 1/2
|251
|SO
|85
|George Takacs
|6-6
|247
|SR
|or
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|6-4 1/2
|242
|SO
|WR
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|5-11 3/8
|182
|SR
|21
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|6-1 1/8
|195
|FR
|QB
|17
|Jack Coan
|6-3 1/4
|223
|5th
|10
|Drew Pyne
|5-11 1/2
|200
|SO
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|215
|FR
|RB
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|199
|JR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
Defense
- Freshman LB Prince Kollie moved into the two-deep as the backup WILL behind JD Bertrand with Shayne Simon hurt in the Florida State game. Kelly made it sound like it wasn’t major, but he’s not on this week’s depth chart.
- Sophomore DE Jordan Botelho was third at VYPER last week, but like Flemister was a late scratch and is not on the depth chart this week.
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|VYP
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|260
|JR
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|6-1 3/4
|255
|SR
|DT
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|6-3
|280
|SR
|99
|Rylie Mills
|6-5 1/8
|283
|SO
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|NG
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|6-1 3/4
|300
|5th
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-0 7/8
|275
|JR
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|DE
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|6-2 1/2
|268
|5th
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|6-3 1/8
|250
|JR
|90
|Alex Ehrensberger
|6-6 7/8
|255
|SO
|WILL
|27
|JD Bertrand
|6-1
|230
|JR
|32
|Prince Kollie
|6-2 1/2
|222
|FR
|MIKE
|40
|Drew White
|6-0 3/4
|228
|5th
|52
|Bo Bauer
|6-2 3/4
|233
|5h
|ROV
|24
|Jack Kiser
|6-1 5/8
|222
|JR
|or
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|6-1 1/2
|217
|5th
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart
|6-2 1/2
|205
|JR
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|6-2 1/2
|207
|SO
|FS
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|6-4
|220
|JR
|2
|DJ Brown
|6-0 3/8
|200
|SR
|SS
|3
|Houston Griffith
|6-0 3/4
|202
|5th
|16
|KJ Wallace
|5-10 1/4
|185
|JR
|CB
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|5-11 1/2
|193
|SO
|28
|Tariq Bracy
|5-10 1/8
|177
|SR
Special Teams
- No changes this week
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|KO
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|PK
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|P
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson
|6-2
|230
|SR
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|6-1 1/8
|210
|SO
|HLD
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|30
|Jake Rittman
|6-2 1/2
|210
|SR
|PR
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR
|or
|13
|Lawrence Keys III
|5-10 3/8
|176
|SR
|KR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR