Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 2 vs. Toledo

Notre Dame released their official depth chart for this weekend’s home-opener against Toledo, and it features a few changes. Injuries removed Blake Fisher, Paul Moala, and Shayne Simon while a couple of freshmen made appearances in the two-deep for the first time.

Offense

Michael Carmody moves into the top spot at left tackle with Blake Fisher reportedly out for a while. Brian Kelly and Notre Dame have not yet publicly confirmed this yet, but this depth chart seems to confirm he’s at the very least out this weekend.

Freshman Joe Alt moved into the two-deep at right tackle behind starter Josh Lugg. Tosh Baker was previously the backup RT but is now the backup LT.

C’Bo Flemister who was the third RB last week but was announced to be unavailable for the Flordia State game before kickoff, is not on the depth chart at all this week.

Lawrence Keys III was listed as the backup slot WR on the official depth chart, but news broke after it was published that he has decided to sit out the rest of the season.

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS WR 4 Kevin Austin Jr 6-2 215 SR 5 Joe Wilkins Jr 6-1 1/2 195 SR WR 3 Avery Davis 5-11 202 5th 13 Lawrence Keys III 5-10 3/8 176 SR LT 68 Michael Carmody 6-5 1/2 290 SO 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 307 SO LG 52 Zeke Correll 6-3 295 JR 50 Rocco Spindler 6-4 5/8 300 FR C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 1/2 307 SR 73 Andrew Kristofic 6-4 1/4 295 JR RG 62 Cain Madden 6-2 1/2 310 5th 56 John Dirksen 6-5 1/8 306 SR RT 75 Josh Lugg 6-6 7/8 305 5th 76 Joe Alt 6-7 5/8 305 FR TE 87 Michael Mayer 6-4 1/2 251 SO 85 George Takacs 6-6 247 SR or 84 Kevin Bauman 6-4 1/2 242 SO WR 0 Braden Lenzy 5-11 3/8 182 SR 21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. 6-1 1/8 195 FR QB 17 Jack Coan 6-3 1/4 223 5th 10 Drew Pyne 5-11 1/2 200 SO 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 FR RB 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 199 JR 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO

Defense

Freshman LB Prince Kollie moved into the two-deep as the backup WILL behind JD Bertrand with Shayne Simon hurt in the Florida State game. Kelly made it sound like it wasn’t major, but he’s not on this week’s depth chart.

Sophomore DE Jordan Botelho was third at VYPER last week, but like Flemister was a late scratch and is not on the depth chart this week.

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS VYP 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 260 JR 9 Justin Ademilola 6-1 3/4 255 SR DT 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 280 SR 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 283 SO 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR NG 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1 3/4 300 5th 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR DE 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 1/2 268 5th 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah 6-3 1/8 250 JR 90 Alex Ehrensberger 6-6 7/8 255 SO WILL 27 JD Bertrand 6-1 230 JR 32 Prince Kollie 6-2 1/2 222 FR MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0 3/4 228 5th 52 Bo Bauer 6-2 3/4 233 5h ROV 24 Jack Kiser 6-1 5/8 222 JR or 10 Isaiah Pryor 6-1 1/2 217 5th CB 5 Cam Hart 6-2 1/2 205 JR 11 Ramon Henderson 6-2 1/2 207 SO FS 14 Kyle Hamilton 6-4 220 JR 2 DJ Brown 6-0 3/8 200 SR SS 3 Houston Griffith 6-0 3/4 202 5th 16 KJ Wallace 5-10 1/4 185 JR CB 6 Clarence Lewis 5-11 1/2 193 SO 28 Tariq Bracy 5-10 1/8 177 SR

Special Teams

No changes this week