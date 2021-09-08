Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 2 vs. Toledo

One major and a couple subtle changes to this week's depth for Notre Dame following week one injuries.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 8, 2021
Notre Dame released their official depth chart for this weekend’s home-opener against Toledo, and it features a few changes. Injuries removed Blake Fisher, Paul Moala, and Shayne Simon while a couple of freshmen made appearances in the two-deep for the first time.

Offense

  • Michael Carmody moves into the top spot at left tackle with Blake Fisher reportedly out for a while. Brian Kelly and Notre Dame have not yet publicly confirmed this yet, but this depth chart seems to confirm he’s at the very least out this weekend.
  • Freshman Joe Alt moved into the two-deep at right tackle behind starter Josh Lugg. Tosh Baker was previously the backup RT but is now the backup LT.
  • C’Bo Flemister who was the third RB last week but was announced to be unavailable for the Flordia State game before kickoff, is not on the depth chart at all this week.
  • Lawrence Keys III was listed as the backup slot WR on the official depth chart, but news broke after it was published that he has decided to sit out the rest of the season.
POSNUMNAMEHTWTCLASS
WR4Kevin Austin Jr6-2215SR
5Joe Wilkins Jr6-1 1/2195SR
WR3Avery Davis5-112025th
13Lawrence Keys III5-10 3/8176SR
LT68Michael Carmody6-5 1/2290SO
79Tosh Baker6-8307SO
LG52Zeke Correll6-3295JR
50Rocco Spindler6-4 5/8300FR
C55Jarrett Patterson6-4 1/2307SR
73Andrew Kristofic6-4 1/4295JR
RG62Cain Madden6-2 1/23105th
56John Dirksen6-5 1/8306SR
RT75Josh Lugg6-6 7/83055th
76Joe Alt6-7 5/8305FR
TE87Michael Mayer6-4 1/2251SO
85George Takacs6-6247SR
or84Kevin Bauman6-4 1/2242SO
WR 0Braden Lenzy5-11 3/8182SR
21Lorenzo Styles Jr.6-1 1/8195FR
QB17Jack Coan6-3 1/42235th
10Drew Pyne5-11 1/2200SO
12Tyler Buchner6-1215FR
RB23Kyren Williams5-9199JR
25Chris Tyree5-9 1/2190SO

Defense

  • Freshman LB Prince Kollie moved into the two-deep as the backup WILL behind JD Bertrand with Shayne Simon hurt in the Florida State game. Kelly made it sound like it wasn’t major, but he’s not on this week’s depth chart.
  • Sophomore DE Jordan Botelho was third at VYPER last week, but like Flemister was a late scratch and is not on the depth chart this week.
POSNUMNAMEHTWTCLASS
VYP7Isaiah Foskey6-5260JR
9Justin Ademilola6-1 3/4255SR
DT57Jayson Ademilola6-3280SR
99Rylie Mills6-5 1/8283SO
54Jacob Lacey6-1 5/8275JR
NG41Kurt Hinish6-1 3/43005th
56Howard Cross III6-0 7/8275JR
54Jacob Lacey6-1 5/8275JR
DE95Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa6-2 1/22685th
31Nana Osafo-Mensah6-3 1/8250JR
90Alex Ehrensberger6-6 7/8255SO
WILL27JD Bertrand6-1230JR
32Prince Kollie6-2 1/2222FR
MIKE40Drew White6-0 3/42285th
52Bo Bauer6-2 3/42335h
ROV24Jack Kiser6-1 5/8222JR
or10Isaiah Pryor6-1 1/22175th
CB5Cam Hart6-2 1/2205JR
11Ramon Henderson6-2 1/2207SO
FS14Kyle Hamilton6-4220JR
2DJ Brown6-0 3/8200SR
SS3Houston Griffith6-0 3/42025th
16KJ Wallace5-10 1/4185JR
CB6Clarence Lewis5-11 1/2193SO
28Tariq Bracy5-10 1/8177SR

Special Teams

  • No changes this week
POSNONAMEHTWTCLASS
KO39Jonathan Doerer6-31975th
91Josh Bryan5-11 5/8183FR
PK39Jonathan Doerer6-31975th
91Josh Bryan5-11 5/8183FR
P19Jay Bramblett6-1 1/2197JR
39Jonathan Doerer6-31975th
LS65Michael Vinson6-2230SR
44Alex Peitsch6-1 1/8210SO
HLD19Jay Bramblett6-1 1/2197JR
30Jake Rittman6-2 1/2210SR
PR29Matt Salerno6-0 5/8199SR
or13Lawrence Keys III5-10 3/8176SR
KR25Chris Tyree5-9 1/2190SO
29Matt Salerno6-0 5/8199SR

