Notre Dame Football Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitments

Notre Dame’s class of 2021 recruiting efforts started off on a torrid pace, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a huge wrench into their plans by forcing the cancelation of their biggest recruiting weekend of the year in March 2020.
|NAME
|STARS
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|SCHOOL
|POS RANK
|OVERALL RANK
|Tyler Buchner
|QB
|6-2
|205
|Helix HS
(La Mesa, CA)
|3
|29
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|6-5.5
|336
|Avon HS
(Avon, IN)
|8
|54
|Lorenzo Styles Jr
|WR
|6-1
|170
|Pickerington Central
(Pickerington, OH)
|19
|117
|Gabriel Rubio
|DT
|6-5.5
|290
|Lutheran Of St Charles County
(Saint Peters, MO)
|8
|121
|Cane Berrong
|TE
|6-4
|230
|Hart County
(Hartwell, GA)
|7
|159
|Philip Riley
|CB
|6-0
|190
|Bloomingdale
(Valrico, FL)
|23
|308
|David Abiara
|SDE
|6-4
|248
|Mansfield Legacy
(Mansfield, TX)
|22
|334
|Jason Onye
|WDE
|6-5
|245
|Bishop Hendricken
Warrick, RI
|29
|442
|Justin Walters
|S
|6-2
|175
|Bolingbrook
(Bolingbrook, IL)
|30
|491
|Pat Coogan
|OG
|6-5
|290
|Marist
(Chicago, IL)
|22
|519
- Rankings/Stars used in this table are from 247Sports Composite Rankings.
- Jason Onye is ranked as a WDE by 247Sports, but Notre Dame has recruited him as a SDE who will also eventually play inside on pass rushing downs.
- David Abiara is ranked as a SDE, but Notre Dame recruited him as a VYPER, or DROP DE.
- Tyler Buchner is a composite 5-star QB on the 247 rankings even though he is rated as a 4-star on each service. His composite ranking elevated him to 5-star status in early 2020.