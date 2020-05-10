Notre Dame Football Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitments

Notre Dame’s class of 2021 recruiting efforts started off on a torrid pace, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a huge wrench into their plans by forcing the cancelation of their biggest recruiting weekend of the year in March 2020.

NAMESTARSPOSITIONHEIGHTWEIGHTSCHOOL POS RANKOVERALL RANK
Tyler Buchner QB6-2205Helix HS
(La Mesa, CA)		329
Blake Fisher OT6-5.5336Avon HS
(Avon, IN) 		854
Lorenzo Styles Jr WR6-1170Pickerington Central
(Pickerington, OH)		19117
Gabriel Rubio DT6-5.5290Lutheran Of St Charles County
(Saint Peters, MO)		8121
Cane Berrong TE6-4230Hart County
(Hartwell, GA)		7159
Philip Riley CB6-0190Bloomingdale
(Valrico, FL) 		23308
David Abiara SDE6-4248Mansfield Legacy
(Mansfield, TX) 		22334
Jason Onye WDE6-5245Bishop Hendricken
Warrick, RI		29442
Justin Walters S6-2175Bolingbrook
(Bolingbrook, IL)		30491
Pat Coogan OG6-5290Marist
(Chicago, IL) 		22519
  • Rankings/Stars used in this table are from 247Sports Composite Rankings.
  • Jason Onye is ranked as a WDE by 247Sports, but Notre Dame has recruited him as a SDE who will also eventually play inside on pass rushing downs.
  • David Abiara is ranked as a SDE, but Notre Dame recruited him as a VYPER, or DROP DE.
  • Tyler Buchner is a composite 5-star QB on the 247 rankings even though he is rated as a 4-star on each service.  His composite ranking elevated him to 5-star status in early 2020.

